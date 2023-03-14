Open in App
Pulaski County, AR
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Freeze Warning again for Wednesday morning

By Pat Walker,

3 days ago

One more night of freezing temperatures will be possible in parts of Central and North Arkansas Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. A Freeze Warning, from Midnight to 9:00 a.m., Wednesday, has been issued for those counties where it is likely or possible. Pulaski County is once again one of those counties.

A warm front will bring milder temperatures Wednesday and Thursday, but a strong cold front Thursday night will bring those freezing temperatures back this weekend.

Planting tender garden plants such as tomatoes usually isn’t recommended in Central Arkansas until the first of second week of April.

