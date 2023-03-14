Open in App
Boston, MA
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Boston Celtics rated deepest team in the NBA for 2022-23

By Justin Quinn,

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DXOcO_0lIEhEPx00
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The Boston Celtics are the deepest team in the NBA according to a recent analysis by Bleacher Report’s Grant Hughes. Unlike many such analyses, however, Hughes focuses more on the quality of the depth over the sheer number of playable options on the roster.

The Celtics clock in just ahead of the Memphis Grizzlies. Both teams have seven qualified players per the B/R analysts’ box plus/minus-oriented rubric.

“In the end, the tiebreaker went to Boston because its excluded contributors were just better than Memphis,” Hughes writes. “The Celtics got seven entries without Robert Williams III, Marcus Smart and Grant Williams making their list.”

Who made their list? Jayson Tatum, Malcolm Brogdon, Al Horford, Derrick White, Luke Kornet, Jaylen Brown and Sam Hauser did.

You’ll have to read the article for the finer-grained details, but Hughes makes a solid case.

Ultimately, it rests on the fact, as he puts it, that Boston “is a no-questions-asked contender because it can throw up to 10 players onto the floor knowing each will add more than they subtract.”

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Boston, MA newsLocal Boston, MA
Celtics at Kings: Boston blows out the beam, Sacramento 132-109
Boston, MA2 hours ago
Wyc Grousbeck on the pressure to win for the Boston Cetics
Boston, MA7 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Warriors guards Steph Curry and Klay Thompson fire back at Dillon Brooks
Memphis, TN2 days ago
1 sick Mike Conley pass proved precisely why the Timberwolves traded D'Angelo Russell
Minneapolis, MN10 hours ago
Kyrie Irving explained why he had such an awkward failed jersey swap with Dillon Brooks
Memphis, TN15 hours ago
Darvin Ham: Lakers have 'no imminent plans' to sign another center
Los Angeles, CA4 hours ago
Ken Griffey Jr. set to be fourth-highest paid player by Reds in 2023
Cincinnati, OH1 day ago
Virginia Tech students sang ‘Enter Sandman’ after the NCAA banned the school from playing it and it was so much better
Blacksburg, VA2 days ago
Cam Newton responds to Shannon Sharpe calling him a 'random'
Charlotte, NC10 hours ago
Buffalo Bills release former Georgia WR after five years
Buffalo, NY2 days ago
MBB Recap: Ducks fall to Badgers in NIT quarterfinals, 61-58
Madison, WI3 hours ago
Former UNC forward Walker Kessler passes Hall of Famer for rookie record
Salt Lake City, UT11 hours ago
Charania: Tristan Thompson 'was in good shape' during Lakers workout
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
John Calipari rudely referred to Kansas State’s Markquis Nowell as ‘little kid’ after he torched Kentucky
Manhattan, KS2 days ago
Tyler Lockett reacts to Seahawks releasing Al Woods
Seattle, WA12 hours ago
24 former Chiefs players who are still free agents
Kansas City, MO18 hours ago
NFL Network analyst trolls Steelers with new mock draft
Pittsburgh, PA4 hours ago
Tyrese Maxey, Sixers discuss learning from 1983 championship team
Philadelphia, PA7 hours ago
College basketball: Front-runner emerging for Notre Dame?
South Bend, IN3 hours ago
4 players who could make sense for Chiefs in next wave of free agency
Kansas City, MO19 hours ago
Sixers clinch playoff spot after Nets fall to Cavaliers at home
Philadelphia, PA5 hours ago
Free agent DL Calais Campbell slated to visit NFC team
Baltimore, MD8 hours ago
Zach Edey, Drew Timme headline finalists for Naismith Men's Player of the Year
West Lafayette, IN3 hours ago
Mock trade negotiation for Aaron Rodgers with Jets Wire
Green Bay, WI13 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy