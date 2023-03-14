Open in App
Pulaski County, AR
See more from this location?
KARK 4 News

Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Freeze Warning again for Wednesday morning

By Pat Walker,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NOJHs_0lIEc7iQ00

One more night of freezing temperatures will be possible in parts of Central and North Arkansas Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. A Freeze Warning, from Midnight to 9:00 a.m., Wednesday, has been issued for those counties where it is likely or possible. Pulaski County is once again one of those counties.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H87Pu_0lIEc7iQ00

A warm front will bring milder temperatures Wednesday and Thursday, but a strong cold front Thursday night will bring those freezing temperatures back this weekend.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qOtVE_0lIEc7iQ00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SbcF1_0lIEc7iQ00

Planting tender garden plants such as tomatoes usually isn’t recommended in Central Arkansas until the first of second week of April.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Arkansas State newsLocal Arkansas State
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Here come winter-like temperatures!
Little Rock, AR5 days ago
Renewal Ranch gears up for two central Arkansas events
Little Rock, AR1 day ago
NTSB releases preliminary report on deadly Little Rock February plane crash
Little Rock, AR10 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
North Little Rock house shot at during aggravated robbery
North Little Rock, AR2 hours ago
Hot Springs vape shop robbed several times just three months into 2023
Hot Springs, AR2 hours ago
‘It’s rough’: North Little Rock drivers frustrated over road construction
North Little Rock, AR2 days ago
The Only Amazing Waterfall In Arkansas You Can Drive Under
Jasper, AR3 days ago
Arkansas Dental Centers Pine Bluff Moving Locations
Pine Bluff, AR2 days ago
Community honors Arkansas teen found dead in Mississippi woods
West Memphis, AR1 day ago
The Story Behind the Fried Bologna Sandwich
Little Rock, AR2 days ago
People left wondering where to go after Central Arkansas homeless camps cleared out
Little Rock, AR3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy