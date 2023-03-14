No. 6 Arkansas baseball vs. UNLV: How to watch, stream, and listen to Game 1

The Diamond Hogs must take on the UNLV Running Rebels before the SEC season starts this weekend.
Baum-Walker Stadium plays host for the mid-week two-game series. UNLV travels to Fayetteville with a 5-7 record, but as we’ve seen in college baseball this year, the early season records don’t matter.
The last time these two faced off was two-game series in 2014. Arkansas split the series, also capturing their first win against the program. Prior to that was three-game weekend series in 1994 with the Hogs getting swept.
After going 4-0 a week ago, the Diamond Hogs received some attention, establishing a top-ten spot in all the rankings. Will McEntire was also named SEC Pitcher of the Week.
Let’s see if they can start the week off right.
How to watch Arkansas baseball vs. UNLV Game 1
- Date: March 10, 2023
- Time: 3 p.m.
- Watch: SEC Network+
How to listen to Arkansas vs. UNLV
Arkansas Projected Starting lineup
- CF – Tavian Josenberger
- 2B – Peyton Stovall
- LF – Jared Wegner
- 1B – Brady Slavens
- 3B – Caleb Cali
- RF – Jace Bohrofen
- DH – Kendall Diggs
- C – Parker Rowland
- SS – John Bolton
- Starter – LHP Parker Coil (0-0, 6.75 ERA)
