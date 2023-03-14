No. 6 Arkansas baseball vs. UNLV: How to watch, stream, and listen to Game 1

The Diamond Hogs must take on the UNLV Running Rebels before the SEC season starts this weekend.

Baum-Walker Stadium plays host for the mid-week two-game series. UNLV travels to Fayetteville with a 5-7 record, but as we’ve seen in college baseball this year, the early season records don’t matter.

The last time these two faced off was two-game series in 2014. Arkansas split the series, also capturing their first win against the program. Prior to that was three-game weekend series in 1994 with the Hogs getting swept.

After going 4-0 a week ago, the Diamond Hogs received some attention, establishing a top-ten spot in all the rankings. Will McEntire was also named SEC Pitcher of the Week.

Let’s see if they can start the week off right.

How to watch Arkansas baseball vs. UNLV Game 1

Date: March 10, 2023

Time: 3 p.m.

Watch: SEC Network+

How to listen to Arkansas vs. UNLV

City Station Conway KASR-FM 92.7 El Dorado KELD-FM 107.1 Fayetteville KQSM-FM 92.1 Fayetteville KYNG-AM AM 1590 Forrest City KJXK-FM 106.5 Forrest City KJXK-AM AM 950 Fort Smith KERX-FM 95.3 Hot Springs/Mena KTTG-FM 96.3 Little Rock KABZ-FM 103.7 Marshall KBCN-FM 104.3 Rogers KURM-FM 100.3 Rogers KURM-AM AM 790 Russellville KARV-FM 101.3 Russellville KARV-AM AM 610 Stuttgart KW1400AK-FM 105.5 Texarkana KKTK-AM AM 1400

Arkansas Projected Starting lineup

CF – Tavian Josenberger

2B – Peyton Stovall

LF – Jared Wegner

1B – Brady Slavens

3B – Caleb Cali

RF – Jace Bohrofen

DH – Kendall Diggs

C – Parker Rowland

SS – John Bolton

Starter – LHP Parker Coil (0-0, 6.75 ERA)

