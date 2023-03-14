Open in App
Fayetteville, AR
No. 6 Arkansas baseball vs. UNLV: How to watch, stream, and listen to Game 1

By Kendall Hilton,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ei1Xo_0lIEbeWp00

The Diamond Hogs must take on the UNLV Running Rebels before the SEC season starts this weekend.

Baum-Walker Stadium plays host for the mid-week two-game series. UNLV travels to Fayetteville with a 5-7 record, but as we’ve seen in college baseball this year, the early season records don’t matter.

The last time these two faced off was two-game series in 2014. Arkansas split the series, also capturing their first win against the program. Prior to that was three-game weekend series in 1994 with the Hogs getting swept.

After going 4-0 a week ago, the Diamond Hogs received some attention, establishing a top-ten spot in all the rankings. Will McEntire was also named SEC Pitcher of the Week.

Let’s see if they can start the week off right.

How to watch Arkansas baseball vs. UNLV Game 1

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46Y4Ux_0lIEbeWp00 Feb 18, 2023; Arlington, TX, USA; TCU Horned Frogs and Arkansas Razorbacks during the College Baseball Showdown at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Dustin Safranek-USA TODAY Sports

  • Date: March 10, 2023
  • Time: 3 p.m.
  • Watch: SEC Network+

How to listen to Arkansas vs. UNLV

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D4HYQ_0lIEbeWp00 Feb 19, 2023; Arlington, TX, USA; Oklahoma State vs. Arkansas during the College Baseball Showdown at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

Baseball RADIO AFFILIATES
City Station
Conway KASR-FM 92.7
El Dorado KELD-FM 107.1
Fayetteville KQSM-FM 92.1
Fayetteville KYNG-AM AM 1590
Forrest City KJXK-FM 106.5
Forrest City KJXK-AM AM 950
Fort Smith KERX-FM 95.3
Hot Springs/Mena KTTG-FM 96.3
Little Rock KABZ-FM 103.7
Marshall KBCN-FM 104.3
Rogers KURM-FM 100.3
Rogers KURM-AM AM 790
Russellville KARV-FM 101.3
Russellville KARV-AM AM 610
Stuttgart KW1400AK-FM 105.5
Texarkana KKTK-AM AM 1400

Arkansas Projected Starting lineup

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41tSNh_0lIEbeWp00 Feb 19, 2023; Arlington, TX, USA; Oklahoma State vs. Arkansas during the College Baseball Showdown at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

  • CF – Tavian Josenberger
  • 2B – Peyton Stovall
  • LF – Jared Wegner
  • 1B – Brady Slavens
  • 3B – Caleb Cali
  • RF – Jace Bohrofen
  • DH – Kendall Diggs
  • C – Parker Rowland
  • SS – John Bolton
  • Starter – LHP Parker Coil (0-0, 6.75 ERA)

