5 Wake towns want millions from county for park projects. All but Cary may get funds.

Four Wake County towns could receive millions in funding for small capital projects from the county’s Board of Commissioners.

Holly Springs, Apex, Cary, Garner and Wendell have requested a cut of the $8.5 million available, which would give them a boost in their town’s parks and recreation projects.

An evaluation team recommends all of the towns but Cary receive some money, which comes from the county’s hospitality tax agreement with the city of Raleigh. The city approved the small capital projects funding in 2016.

Marbles Kids Museum in Raleigh also could receive $600,000.

Denise Foreman, Wake County assistant county manager, told commissioners that funds have been set aside since 2019, but the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted their distribution Now, the towns and the Marbles Kids Museum could receive money if approved by the county commissioners.

The funding recommendations for each project were made by an evaluation team of county staff and community representatives. Each requester can see how the funding was divided and why they did not get as much funding as they requested, Foreman said.

To be considered, applicants had to meet criteria. The plans also had to align with the county’s operating principles for projects. Some of the criteria include that the project:

be fully located in Wake County

meets an unmet need in the county





enhances quality of life and economic development for visitors, newcomers and residents

The requests for funds are not to exceed $3.5 million per project.

The projects and county recommendations received some verbal support from County Commissioners Matt Calabria, Shinica Thomas, Vickie Adamson and James West.

“I like (that the projects) are spread around the community in our various municipalities,” said Commissioner Susan Evans, who represents District 4. “I think what (Foreman) presented seems very reasonable, but we may have more questions as we hear from folks.”

The Wake County commissioners plan to make a final decision on the funding in April.

Here is a closer look at the proposed projects and how much the county has agreed to fund.

Garner — Yeargan Park

Yeargen Park will cover 72-acres of land in Garner. The master plan was completed in 2021 with a goal of completing the park in phases for active recreation. The Town of Garner

Total project cost: $17M

Requested funds: $2M

County recommendation for funds: $2M

Garner requested $2 million to go toward four multipurpose fields in the 72-acre Yeargan Park project. Two of the fields would be grass, and two would be turf. The Garner Town Council approved the master plan in 2021 with the goal of developing the park in phases. Phase one will only focus on 25 acres.

All the fields will be lit, which is a requirement by the county for each proposal, and the park will include picnic shelter with restrooms, playscape and a viewing terrace.

Garner residents voted on bonds that supported the town’s projects for parks and recreation, giving the town a boost in funding for the park.

The county recommended the commissioners grant 100% of the funds requested by the town, which was the highest allotted among the proposals, Foreman said.

The town of Garner plans to complete the park by summer 2025.

Holly Springs — Cass Holt Road Park Recreation Center

Holly Springs Town Council unanimously approved the master plan for the 56-acre Cass Holt Road Park in March 2022. Town of Holly Springs

Total project cost: $63M

Requested funds: $3.5M

County recommendation for funding: $2.3M

The town of Holly Springs will soon begin construction on the 56-acre Cass Holt Road Park. The Town Council approved the master plan last March. The entire park would cost the town $63 million.

The park would be located across from Holly Springs High School. It will include locker rooms, two outdoor basketball courts, six outdoor pickleball courts and a gathering plaza.

However, the town is looking for funding specifically for an indoor recreation center with four basketball courts and eight volleyball courts.

“That size of a facility fits our thresholds that we are looking for in our destination strategic plan,” Foreman said. “So not only a great amenity for the recreation in Holly Springs but they can host tournaments.”

Foreman said the town has not committed to all of the funding for the park. The town will be recommending a bond proposal for residents in the future. If all money is secured, the park could be completed by summer 2026.

Apex — Phase Two of Pleasant Park

Construction continues for Pleasant Park. As of March 2023, many amenities have been completed including a wood vehicular bridge, a pedestrian bridge and two trail bridges. Town of Apex

Total project cost: $10M

Requested funds: $3.5M

County recommendation for funding: $1.8M

Apex hopes to transform 92 acres of land into a park so it could become become a major sports teams attraction and economic boost for the town. In 2016, the Town Council approved the design for the Pleasant Park property, which is at the interchange of Old U.S. 1 and NC 540.

Phase one of the $37 million project has been completed with the help of the Wake County Commissioners approving funding in 2018 for the construction of multipurpose fields, bridges and other amenities.

Apex is requesting $3.5 million for phase two of the park. It includes four baseball and softball fields that are lit with turf; a field house with concessions, restrooms and locker rooms; four batting cages; and a 250-person shelter with restrooms.

The fields are large enough to allow for future tournaments and are structured around the park to allow corridors between each field for cultural events and festivities that are not sports related. If all funding is secured for the project, the town aims to complete by June 2026.

“The unmet need is interesting because they have significant waitlists for the recreational programs that are offered by the town of Apex, so a very strong case to be made that this is something that would be strong amenity for the residents,” Foreman said.

Wendell — Athletic Field Complex

Total project cost: $10.1M

Requested funds: $3.5M

County recommendation for funds: $1.8M

In Wendell, the town requested $3.5 million for its $10.1 million Athletic Field Complex project. The complex would include five multipurpose fields, concessions, restrooms, a field house and maintenance facilities, picnic shelters and walking trails.

The project is also a partnership with the North Carolina Football Club to build and operate the outdoor recreation facility to serve the needs of residents in the eastern part of Wake County and potentially host soccer tournaments and special events.

Though the county recommended Wendell get some funding, Foreman said the town still had “more work to do” for the project.

“They don’t yet own the land so they will be working to own the land, they will be working to get their funding lined up and work on their bond capacity to make this happen,” she said.

Cary — BMX Bike Park

Total project cost: $5M

Requested funds: $950,000

County recommendation for funding: $0

The Town of Cary is looking to enhance its existing sports venue at Godbold Park, located across from West Cary Middle School.

Foreman said money is already budgeted for Cary to install a roof but the town asked for assistance to replace the ramps and add amenities to transform the park into a potential site for tournaments. Some of those include spectator seating, concessions, athlete and team rooms and a pro-shop. If all funding is secured, the park could see the enhancements by next fall.

BMX cycling is part of a growing community in the Triangle. Daniel Dhers, a professional BMX competitor and Olympian, trains at the Dhers Action Sports Complex in Holly Springs, Foreman said.

“(It’s) exciting but the numbers are really small and and the majority of what’s attractive is actually already included in the Cary budget,” Foreman said. “Therefore it wasn’t recommended for funding for this process ... if we had more funding, we’d love to help support it in some capacity.