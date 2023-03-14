Open in App
Oklahoma County, OK
Oklahoma County Commissioners Receive Multiple Offers For Location Of New Jail

7 days ago
Bids from private landowners for a new Oklahoma County jail closed on Friday with more options than county commissioners were expecting.

Five landowners are offering to sell their properties, ranging from suburban, urban and rural areas, to the county.

Brian Maughan, Oklahoma County Commissioner for District 2, said they are not just looking for land which could only accommodate a new jail.

"We could also look at, maybe, courtrooms out there eventually," Oklahoma County Commissioner Brian Maughan said. "Office space for bail bondsmen, sort of a one-stop justice center eventually to make it more conducive so we could put less stress on the courthouse building downtown."

The proposed sites meet all requirements, including offering between 40 and 80 acres of land. The sale offers range from $1 million to almost $38 million.

Offers from government entities aren't due until June 2, but the county hopes to have a location to consider by the middle of May and hopefully acquire the land by the summer of 2023.

