Cold weather continues around Charlotte Tuesday; temps gradually warm heading into 2nd half of week

(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Bundle up this morning as temperatures have settled in the 30s and 20s under mostly clear skies.

Tuesday will see a cold start before winds pick up out of the north northwest between 10 and 15 miles per hour. Wind gusts can be as fast as 25 miles per hour at times with mountain counties looking at the potential of 50-mile-per-hour wind gusts.

A wind advisory will be in effect for Ashe & Watauga counties until 11 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Download the Pinpoint Weather app today!

iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE.

Android users, CLICK HERE .

In addition to the wind, we’re also looking at temperatures well below normal. High pressure building out of the central plains will keep us dry and sunny as highs peak in the low 50s around the Queen City.

Tonight will be cold again as clear skies usher in 20s for our entire area. A freeze warning will be in effect again for Mecklenburg County and surrounding areas overnight into Wednesday morning.

After a frigid start to Wednesday, highs will rebound in the upper 50s as a warming trend gets us back into the upper 60s by Friday. Look for an approaching cold front to deliver rain chances late in the day for St. Patrick’s Day on Friday and linger into Saturday morning.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get Severe Weather Updates sent straight to your inbox

Cooler temperatures will settle in throughout the weekend with mid-50s lasting until early next week.

Today: Cool & Breezy. High: 51.

Tonight: Mostly Clear & Frigid. Low: 28.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.