Open in App
Charlotte, NC
See more from this location?
Queen City News

Cold weather continues around Charlotte Tuesday; temps gradually warm heading into 2nd half of week

By Ted Phaeton,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4epjWU_0lIEOxnn00

(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Bundle up this morning as temperatures have settled in the 30s and 20s under mostly clear skies.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IDffm_0lIEOxnn00

Tuesday will see a cold start before winds pick up out of the north northwest between 10 and 15 miles per hour. Wind gusts can be as fast as 25 miles per hour at times with mountain counties looking at the potential of 50-mile-per-hour wind gusts.

A wind advisory will be in effect for Ashe & Watauga counties until 11 a.m. Wednesday morning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NqgKk_0lIEOxnn00

Download the Pinpoint Weather app today!

iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE.

Android users, CLICK HERE .

In addition to the wind, we’re also looking at temperatures well below normal. High pressure building out of the central plains will keep us dry and sunny as highs peak in the low 50s around the Queen City.

Tonight will be cold again as clear skies usher in 20s for our entire area. A freeze warning will be in effect again for Mecklenburg County and surrounding areas overnight into Wednesday morning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eFDzb_0lIEOxnn00

After a frigid start to Wednesday, highs will rebound in the upper 50s as a warming trend gets us back into the upper 60s by Friday. Look for an approaching cold front to deliver rain chances late in the day for St. Patrick’s Day on Friday and linger into Saturday morning.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get Severe Weather Updates sent straight to your inbox

Cooler temperatures will settle in throughout the weekend with mid-50s lasting until early next week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zc0TD_0lIEOxnn00

Today: Cool & Breezy. High: 51.

Tonight: Mostly Clear & Frigid. Low: 28.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Charlotte, NC newsLocal Charlotte, NC
INTERACTIVE RADAR: Check out the hour-by-hour forecast as heavy rain moves across the Charlotte area Friday
Charlotte, NC12 hours ago
Iconic hot dog on wheels making rounds around the Queen City
Charlotte, NC16 hours ago
Crash involving tractor-trailer snarls morning commute on I-485 Outer
Charlotte, NC19 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Great Falls Reservoir opens to public Saturday
Great Falls, SC2 days ago
Vacant motel in northwest Charlotte goes up in flames, fire officials say
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
Crash closes I-485 Outer Loop at I-77 in north Charlotte: NCDOT
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
Charlotte family clocks in despite devastating loss
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
New Lincoln County cat salon caters to ‘narcissistic’ clients
Denver, NC5 hours ago
Townhome demand spikes as Charlotte residents seek alternative to skyrocketing rents
Charlotte, NC6 hours ago
Overturned vehicle shuts down ramp to I-77 South in the Davidson area: Officials
Davidson, NC1 day ago
18-year-old drowns in Moss Lake, police say
Shelby, NC8 hours ago
When you need to stop for a school bus in NC… and what could happen if you don’t
Fayetteville, NC17 hours ago
Man shot in Salisbury bowling alley parking lot, police say
Salisbury, NC1 day ago
How downtown Concord construction impacts local businesses
Concord, NC2 days ago
Christian McCaffrey seeking record price for Charlotte penthouse
Charlotte, NC9 hours ago
Unclaimed $1M Mega Millions ticket sold in Indian Trail
Indian Trail, NC2 days ago
2 extricated after van, tractor-trailer collide on I-77 northbound: officials
Huntersville, NC2 days ago
Under the Radar: Charlotte suspends radio shop supervisors amid radar certification investigation
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
Is treatment plant best option for Colonial gas spill? Neighbors fear lack of standards
Huntersville, NC1 day ago
Exclusive: Charlotte Uber driver returns to job after being shot, robbed in January
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
Union County woman wins $1 million Mega Millions lottery ticket from Food Lion
Monroe, NC1 day ago
Thieves steal more than $1M in vehicles from North Carolina car dealerships, videos show
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
Centuries-old building, former jail in Lancaster could reopen to the public again
Lancaster, SC1 day ago
Two Iredell-Statesville schools go remote Friday after student killed in shooting, district says
Statesville, NC1 day ago
What led to Barber-Scotia College task force disbanding
Concord, NC1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy