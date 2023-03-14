Open in App
Caldwell County, NC
Police search for alleged bank robbery suspect in Caldwell County

By Abby Mittower,

3 days ago

LENOIR, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Detectives are asking for the public’s help identifying a person they say robbed a bank Monday morning.

On March 13th, police say they were called to the Truist Bank on Mulberry Lane just after 9 a.m. A suspect handed a note to a teller demanding money. The note also stated that he had a gun, but no weapon was seen, detectives claim.

Officials describe the suspect as a short, white man with green eyes wearing all black and a face mask.

Anyone with information is asked to call Caldwell County Crime Stoppers at 828-758-8300. You can stay anonymous and may receive a reward.

