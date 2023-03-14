Open in App
NHL playoff standings update: Projecting the Jets' finish

By Tim Kavanagh,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wAW7y_0lIEJP5q00

The NHL schedule Tuesday night includes a special volumetric broadcast of the Washington Capitals - New York Rangers game, where the action on the ice will be transformed into the world of "Big City Greens." That broadcast will be available on the Disney Channel, Disney XD, Disney+ and ESPN+, with the traditional version available on ESPN and ESPN+.

But beyond the innovation on display in that game, there are 11 other games on the docket, including a battle of two playoff-bound teams as the Winnipeg Jets visit the Carolina Hurricanes . The Canes are neck-and-neck with the New Jersey Devils atop the Metropolitan Division. But where will the Jets finish in a crowded Central Division?

The Jets have been playing leapfrog with the Colorado Avalanche for the Central's No. 3 slot on a game-by-game basis for the past several days. After Monday night's action, the Jets are in the West's second wild-card spot, with 79 points and 29 regulation wins through 67 games. The Central crown is not out of the realm of mathematical possibility, as the Minnesota Wild are at 84 points and 27 regulation wins while the Dallas Stars are at 87 points and 31 regulation wins. Moneypuck gives the Jets a 2.4% chance to win the division title, a 14.3% chance of the Central's No. 2 seed, and a 30.6% chance of their division's No. 3 spot; the chances of the two wild-card slots are 18.0% and 19.8%, respectively.

After the game Tuesday, Winnipeg has five games against teams currently in playoff position, including a season-closing two-game road stint at the Wild and Avalanche.

As we enter the final stretch of the regular season, it's time to check in on all the playoff races -- along with the teams jockeying for position in the 2023 NHL draft lottery.

Note: Playoff chances are via FiveThirtyEight .

Current playoff matchups

Eastern Conference

A1 Boston Bruins vs. WC2 New York Islanders
A2 Toronto Maple Leafs vs. A3 Tampa Bay Lightning
M1 Carolina Hurricanes vs. WC1 Pittsburgh Penguins
M2 New Jersey Devils vs. M3 New York Rangers

Western Conference

C1 Dallas Stars vs. WC1 Edmonton Oilers
C2 Minnesota Wild vs. C3 Colorado Avalanche
P1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. WC2 Winnipeg Jets
P2 Los Angeles Kings vs. P3 Seattle Kraken

Tuesday's games

Winnipeg Jets at Carolina Hurricanes , 7 p.m.
Washington Capitals at New York Rangers , 7 p.m. (ESPN, ESPN+, Disney+ )
Tampa Bay Lightning at New Jersey Devils , 7 p.m.
Vegas Golden Knights at Philadelphia Flyers , 7 p.m.
Montreal Canadiens at Pittsburgh Penguins , 7 p.m.
Detroit Red Wings at Nashville Predators , 8 p.m.
Boston Bruins at Chicago Blackhawks , 8:30 p.m.
Ottawa Senators at Edmonton Oilers , 9 p.m.
Calgary Flames at Arizona Coyotes , 10 p.m.
Dallas Stars at Vancouver Canucks , 10 p.m.
New York Islanders at Los Angeles Kings , 10:30 p.m.
Columbus Blue Jackets at San Jose Sharks , 10:30 p.m.

Monday's scoreboard

Colorado Avalanche 8, Montreal Canadiens 4
Buffalo Sabres 4, Toronto Maple Leafs 3
Dallas Stars 5, Seattle Kraken 2

Expanded standings

Atlantic Division

x - Boston Bruins

Points: 105
Regulation wins: 43
Playoff position: A1
Games left: 17
Points pace: 133
Next game: @ CHI (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A

Toronto Maple Leafs

Points: 88
Regulation wins: 34
Playoff position: A2
Games left: 16
Points pace: 109
Next game: vs. COL (Wednesday)
Playoff chances: >99%
Tragic number: N/A

Tampa Bay Lightning

Points: 84
Regulation wins: 32
Playoff position: A3
Games left: 15
Points pace: 103
Next game: @ NJ (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: >99%
Tragic number: N/A

Florida Panthers

Points: 73
Regulation wins: 28
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 15
Points pace: 89
Next game: vs. MTL (Thursday)
Playoff chances: 38%
Tragic number: 27

Buffalo Sabres

Points: 71
Regulation wins: 25
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 16
Points pace: 88
Next game: @ WSH (Wednesday)
Playoff chances: 12%
Tragic number: 27

Ottawa Senators

Points: 70
Regulation wins: 26
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 16
Points pace: 87
Next game: @ EDM (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: 5%
Tragic number: 26

Detroit Red Wings

Points: 69
Regulation wins: 24
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 16
Points pace: 86
Next game: @ NSH (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: 2%
Tragic number: 25

Montreal Canadiens

Points: 58
Regulation wins: 17
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 15
Points pace: 71
Next game: @ PIT (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: <1%
Tragic number: 12

Metropolitan Division

Carolina Hurricanes

Points: 94
Regulation wins: 32
Playoff position: M1
Games left: 17
Points pace: 119
Next game: vs. WPG (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: >99%
Tragic number: N/A

New Jersey Devils

Points: 94
Regulation wins: 32
Playoff position: M2
Games left: 16
Points pace: 117
Next game: vs. TB (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: >99%
Tragic number: N/A

New York Rangers

Points: 84
Regulation wins: 27
Playoff position: M3
Games left: 16
Points pace: 104
Next game: vs. WSH (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: >99%
Tragic number: N/A

Pittsburgh Penguins

Points: 78
Regulation wins: 25
Playoff position: WC1
Games left: 16
Points pace: 97
Next game: vs. MTL (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: 85%
Tragic number: N/A

New York Islanders

Points: 76
Regulation wins: 29
Playoff position: WC2
Games left: 14
Points pace: 92
Next game: @ LA (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: 47%
Tragic number: N/A

Washington Capitals

Points: 71
Regulation wins: 25
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 15
Points pace: 87
Next game: @ NYR (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: 12%
Tragic number: 25

Philadelphia Flyers

Points: 59
Regulation wins: 22
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 16
Points pace: 73
Next game: vs. VGK (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: <1%
Tragic number: 15

Columbus Blue Jackets

Points: 47
Regulation wins: 15
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 17
Points pace: 59
Next game: @ SJ (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: <1%
Tragic number: 5

Central Division

Dallas Stars

Points: 87
Regulation wins: 31
Playoff position: C1
Games left: 15
Points pace: 107
Next game: @ VAN (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: >99%
Tragic number: N/A

Minnesota Wild

Points: 84
Regulation wins: 27
Playoff position: C2
Games left: 15
Points pace: 103
Next game: @ STL (Wednesday)
Playoff chances: 97%
Tragic number: N/A

Colorado Avalanche

Points: 80
Regulation wins: 26
Playoff position: C3
Games left: 17
Points pace: 101
Next game: @ TOR (Wednesday)
Playoff chances: 99%
Tragic number: N/A

Winnipeg Jets

Points: 79
Regulation wins: 29
Playoff position: WC2
Games left: 15
Points pace: 97
Next game: @ CAR (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: 74%
Tragic number: N/A

Nashville Predators

Points: 73
Regulation wins: 24
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 18
Points pace: 94
Next game: vs. DET (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: 33%
Tragic number: 30

St. Louis Blues

Points: 63
Regulation wins: 21
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 16
Points pace: 78
Next game: vs. MIN (Wednesday)
Playoff chances: <1%
Tragic number: 16

Arizona Coyotes

Points: 59
Regulation wins: 18
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 15
Points pace: 72
Next game: vs. CGY (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: <1%
Tragic number: 10

Chicago Blackhawks

Points: 50
Regulation wins: 14
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 16
Points pace: 62
Next game: vs. BOS (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: <1%
Tragic number: 3

Pacific Division

Vegas Golden Knights

Points: 88
Regulation wins: 30
Playoff position: P1
Games left: 15
Points pace: 108
Next game: @ PHI (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: >99%
Tragic number: N/A

Los Angeles Kings

Points: 85
Regulation wins: 28
Playoff position: P2
Games left: 15
Points pace: 104
Next game: vs. NYI (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: 98%
Tragic number: N/A

Seattle Kraken

Points: 81
Regulation wins: 30
Playoff position: P3
Games left: 15
Points pace: 99
Next game: @ SJ (Thursday)
Playoff chances: 88%
Tragic number: N/A

Edmonton Oilers

Points: 80
Regulation wins: 34
Playoff position: WC1
Games left: 15
Points pace: 98
Next game: vs. OTT (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: 95%
Tragic number: N/A

Calgary Flames

Points: 73
Regulation wins: 24
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 15
Points pace: 89
Next game: @ ARI (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: 17%
Tragic number: 24

Vancouver Canucks

Points: 61
Regulation wins: 17
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 17
Points pace: 77
Next game: vs. DAL (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: <1%
Tragic number: 16

Anaheim Ducks

Points: 54
Regulation wins: 12
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 15
Points pace: 66
Next game: vs. NYI (Wednesday)
Playoff chances: <1%
Tragic number: 5

San Jose Sharks

Points: 50
Regulation wins: 14
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 15
Points pace: 61
Next game: vs. CBJ (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: <1%
Tragic number: 1

Race for the No. 1 pick

The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order at the top of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. As of 2021, a team might move up a maximum of 10 spots if it wins the lottery, so only 11 teams are eligible for the draw for the No. 1 pick. Full details on the process can be found here . Sitting No. 1 on the draft board for this summer is Connor Bedard, who has been lauded as a generational talent.

1. Columbus Blue Jackets

Points: 47
Regulation wins: 15

2. Chicago Blackhawks

Points: 50
Regulation wins: 14

3. San Jose Sharks

Points: 50
Regulation wins: 14

4. Anaheim Ducks

Points: 54
Regulation wins: 12

5. Montreal Canadiens

Points: 58
Regulation wins: 17

6. Arizona Coyotes

Points: 59
Regulation wins: 18

7. Philadelphia Flyers

Points: 59
Regulation wins: 22

8. Vancouver Canucks

Points: 61
Regulation wins: 17

9. St. Louis Blues

Points: 63
Regulation wins: 21

10. Detroit Red Wings

Points: 69
Regulation wins: 24

11. Ottawa Senators

Points: 70
Regulation wins: 26

12. Buffalo Sabres

Points: 71
Regulation wins: 25

13. Washington Capitals

Points: 71
Regulation wins: 25

14. Calgary Flames

Points: 73
Regulation wins: 24

15. Nashville Predators

Points: 73
Regulation wins: 24

16. Florida Panthers *

Points: 73
Regulation wins: 28

Notes on traded picks impacting the top 16:

  • Montreal will receive Florida's first-round pick as a result of the trade last season that sent Ben Chiarot to the Panthers.
Comments / 0

Community Policy