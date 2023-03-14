Governor Hochul Cancels AirTrain Project For LaGuardia Airport

Governor Hochul is pulling the plug on plans to build an AirTrain that would take people to LaGuardia Airport.

The project was championed by former Governor Cuomo, but Hochul said the costs have ballooned. She promised to continue looking for alternative transportation options.

“I am grateful to the expert panel, the technical consultants, and the Port Authority for providing a clear, cost-effective path forward with an emissions-free transit solution for customers,” Hochul said.

Possible options include increased bus service and shuttle service from nearby subway stations.

Photo Credit: Getty Images