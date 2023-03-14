Los Angeles
Full Women's NCAA Tournament schedule: Friday, March 17
By Matt Zemek,7 days ago
USC plays in the Women’s NCAA Tournament on Friday, March 17. The Trojans will play in one of the 16 first-round games that day, part of a jam-packed day of college basketball on which the USC men will also play.
Fortunately for USC basketball fans, the men’s and women’s games will be far apart on the Friday slate. They won’t overlap at all. The men play the first game on Friday morning in Los Angeles, while the women play during the evening rush hour in L.A.
USC’s women’s and men’s basketball programs are in the NCAA Tournament in the same year for the first time since 1997. It’s a very special time to be a USC basketball fan, and the women’s tournament — which has grown in visibility on television in recent years — can be found on the ESPN family of networks: ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPNEWS, and (on the weekends) ABC.
Find out how to watch each Women’s NCAA Tournament game on Friday, with USC being at 8 p.m. Eastern, 5 p.m. Pacific. Games are listed in the order in which they start, beginning at 11:30 a.m. Eastern and continuing for the next 13 hours on March 17. We have the tip times, the locations, the networks, and the game announcers for you below:
11:30 AM EASTERN, 8:30 AM PACIFIC
(9) Marquette vs. (8) South Florida
Location: Columbia, SC
TV: ESPN2
Announcers: Courtney Lyle, Carolyn Peck
NOON EASTERN, 9 AM PACIFIC
(10) West Virginia vs. (7) Arizona
Location: College Park, Maryland
TV: ESPN
Announcers: Tiffany Greene, Jimmy Dykes
1:30 PM EASTERN, 10:30 AM PACIFIC
(10) Georgia vs. (7) Florida State
Location: Iowa City, Iowa
TV: ESPN2
Announcers: Dave O’Brien, Christy Winters-Scott
2 PM EASTERN, 11 AM PACIFIC
(16) Norfolk State vs. (1) South Carolina
Location: Columbia, S.C.
TV: ESPN
Announcers: Courtney Lyle, Carolyn Peck
2:30 PM EASTERN, 11:30 AM PACIFIC
(15) Holy Cross vs. (2) Maryland
Location: College Park, Maryland
TV: ESPNEWS
Announcers: Tiffany Greene, Jimmy Dykes
3 PM EASTERN, NOON PACIFIC
(11) UNLV vs. (6) Michigan
Location: Baton Rouge, La.
TV: ESPNU
Announcers: Kevin Fitzgerald, Andrea Lloyd
3:30 PM EASTERN, 12:30 PM PACIFIC
(14) Southern Utah vs. (3) Notre Dame
Location: South Bend, Ind.
TV: ESPN2
Announcers: Jenn Hildreth, Mike Thibault
4 PM EASTERN, 1 PM PACIFIC
(15) SE Louisiana vs. (2) Iowa
Location: Iowa City, Iowa
TV: ESPN
Announcers: Dave O’Brien, Christy Winters-Scott
5:30 PM EASTERN, 2:30 PM PACIFIC
(14) Hawaii vs. (3) LSU
Location: Baton Rouge, La.
TV: ESPN2
Announcers: Kevin Fitzgerald, Andrea Lloyd
5:30 PM EASTERN, 2:30 PM PACIFIC
(16) Chattanooga vs. (1) Virginia Tech
Location: Blacksburg, Va.
TV: ESPNU
Announcers: Angel Gray, Helen Williams
6 PM EASTERN, 3 PM PACIFIC
(11) Illinois/Mississippi State vs. (6) Creighton
Location: South Bend, Ind.
TV: ESPNEWS
Announcers: Jenn Hildreth, Mike Thibault
7:30 PM EASTERN, 4:30 PM PACIFIC
(16) Southern/Sacred Heart vs. (1) Stanford
Location: Palo Alto, Calif.
TV: ESPN2
Announcers: Roy Philpott, Brooke Weisbrod
7:30 PM EASTERN, 4:30 PM PACIFIC
(15) Gardner-Webb vs. (2) Utah
Location: Salt Lake City, Utah
TV: ESPN2
Announcers: Elise Woodward, Dan Hughes
8 PM EASTERN, 5 PM PACIFIC -- USC TROJANS NCAA TOURNAMENT GAME
(9) South Dakota State vs. (8) USC
Location: Blacksburg, Va.
TV: ESPNEWS
Announcers: Angel Gray, Helen Williams
10 PM EASTERN, 7 PM PACIFIC
(10) Princeton vs. (7) NC State
Location: Salt Lake City, Utah
TV: ESPN2
Announcers: Elise Woodward, Dan Hughes
10 PM EASTERN, 7 PM PACIFIC
(9) Gonzaga vs. (8) Ole Miss
Location: Palo Alto, Calif.
TV: ESPNU
Announcers: Roy Philpott, Brooke Weisbrod
