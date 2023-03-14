Full Women's NCAA Tournament schedule: Friday, March 17

USC plays in the Women’s NCAA Tournament on Friday, March 17. The Trojans will play in one of the 16 first-round games that day, part of a jam-packed day of college basketball on which the USC men will also play.

Fortunately for USC basketball fans, the men’s and women’s games will be far apart on the Friday slate. They won’t overlap at all. The men play the first game on Friday morning in Los Angeles, while the women play during the evening rush hour in L.A.

USC’s women’s and men’s basketball programs are in the NCAA Tournament in the same year for the first time since 1997. It’s a very special time to be a USC basketball fan, and the women’s tournament — which has grown in visibility on television in recent years — can be found on the ESPN family of networks: ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPNEWS, and (on the weekends) ABC.

Find out how to watch each Women’s NCAA Tournament game on Friday, with USC being at 8 p.m. Eastern, 5 p.m. Pacific. Games are listed in the order in which they start, beginning at 11:30 a.m. Eastern and continuing for the next 13 hours on March 17. We have the tip times, the locations, the networks, and the game announcers for you below:

11:30 AM EASTERN, 8:30 AM PACIFIC

March Madness and Final Four signage goes up around downtown Indianapolis on Monday March 8, 2021, in preparation for the NCAA tournament.

(9) Marquette vs. (8) South Florida

Location: Columbia, SC

TV: ESPN2

Announcers: Courtney Lyle, Carolyn Peck

NOON EASTERN, 9 AM PACIFIC

(10) West Virginia vs. (7) Arizona

Location: College Park, Maryland

TV: ESPN

Announcers: Tiffany Greene, Jimmy Dykes

1:30 PM EASTERN, 10:30 AM PACIFIC

Crew members work to remove the giant NCAA March Madness men’s basketball tournament bracket decal on the JW Marriott hotel Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in downtown Indianapolis. Jw Mariott Ncaa March Madness Tournament Bracket Signage Banner Teardown Removal

(10) Georgia vs. (7) Florida State

Location: Iowa City, Iowa

TV: ESPN2

Announcers: Dave O’Brien, Christy Winters-Scott

2 PM EASTERN, 11 AM PACIFIC

(16) Norfolk State vs. (1) South Carolina

Location: Columbia, S.C.

TV: ESPN

Announcers: Courtney Lyle, Carolyn Peck

2:30 PM EASTERN, 11:30 AM PACIFIC

(15) Holy Cross vs. (2) Maryland

Location: College Park, Maryland

TV: ESPNEWS

Announcers: Tiffany Greene, Jimmy Dykes

3 PM EASTERN, NOON PACIFIC

(11) UNLV vs. (6) Michigan

Location: Baton Rouge, La.

TV: ESPNU

Announcers: Kevin Fitzgerald, Andrea Lloyd

3:30 PM EASTERN, 12:30 PM PACIFIC

(14) Southern Utah vs. (3) Notre Dame

Location: South Bend, Ind.

TV: ESPN2

Announcers: Jenn Hildreth, Mike Thibault

4 PM EASTERN, 1 PM PACIFIC

Apr 8, 2019; Minneapolis, MN, USA; A general view of a March Madness bracket outside before the championship game between the Virginia Cavaliers and Texas Tech Red Raiders. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

(15) SE Louisiana vs. (2) Iowa

Location: Iowa City, Iowa

TV: ESPN

Announcers: Dave O’Brien, Christy Winters-Scott

5:30 PM EASTERN, 2:30 PM PACIFIC

Mar 29, 2017; Phoenix, AZ, USA; North Carolina fan Amanda Brickner, 12, of Chapel Hill, N.C., walks by the giant March Madness bracket outside the Phoenix Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: David Wallace/The Arizona Republic via USA TODAY NETWORK

(14) Hawaii vs. (3) LSU

Location: Baton Rouge, La.

TV: ESPN2

Announcers: Kevin Fitzgerald, Andrea Lloyd

5:30 PM EASTERN, 2:30 PM PACIFIC

Mar 20, 2019; Dayton, OH, USA; General View of March Madness signs in the game between the North Carolina Central Eagles and the North Dakota State Bison in the First Four of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Dayton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

(16) Chattanooga vs. (1) Virginia Tech

Location: Blacksburg, Va.

TV: ESPNU

Announcers: Angel Gray, Helen Williams

6 PM EASTERN, 3 PM PACIFIC

Mar 18, 2019; Dayton, OH, USA; General view of March Madness basketball during practice before the First Four in the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Dayton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock -USA TODAY Sports

(11) Illinois/Mississippi State vs. (6) Creighton

Location: South Bend, Ind.

TV: ESPNEWS

Announcers: Jenn Hildreth, Mike Thibault

7:30 PM EASTERN, 4:30 PM PACIFIC

Mar 12, 2018; Dayton, OH, USA; March Madness sign during practice before the First Four of the NCAA Tournament at Dayton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock -USA TODAY Sports

(16) Southern/Sacred Heart vs. (1) Stanford

Location: Palo Alto, Calif.

TV: ESPN2

Announcers: Roy Philpott, Brooke Weisbrod

7:30 PM EASTERN, 4:30 PM PACIFIC

Jan 20, 2023; Stanford, California, USA; Utah Utes forward Alissa Pili (35) is congratulated by guard Gianna Kneepkens (left) and forward Jenna Johnson (right) during the third quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

(15) Gardner-Webb vs. (2) Utah

Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

TV: ESPN2

Announcers: Elise Woodward, Dan Hughes

8 PM EASTERN, 5 PM PACIFIC -- USC TROJANS NCAA TOURNAMENT GAME

Feb 17, 2023; Stanford, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lindsay Gottlieb watches the game against the Stanford Cardinal during the first half at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

(9) South Dakota State vs. (8) USC

Location: Blacksburg, Va.

TV: ESPNEWS

Announcers: Angel Gray, Helen Williams

10 PM EASTERN, 7 PM PACIFIC

Mar 20, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Tournament staff update the bracket at Markey Arena after a victory by the Colorado Buffaloes in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament. Mandatory Credit: Joshua Bickel-USA TODAY Sports

(10) Princeton vs. (7) NC State

Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

TV: ESPN2

Announcers: Elise Woodward, Dan Hughes

10 PM EASTERN, 7 PM PACIFIC

The bracket banner is updated on the side of the J.W. Marriott with the results of the first day of games during the 2021 NCAA Division I basketball tournament in Indianapolis, Indiana, on Saturday, March 20, 2021. Mandatory Credit: Barbara Perenic/IndyStar via USA TODAY Sports

(9) Gonzaga vs. (8) Ole Miss

Location: Palo Alto, Calif.

TV: ESPNU

Announcers: Roy Philpott, Brooke Weisbrod