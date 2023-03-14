Open in App
Will Andre Dillard signing impact Titans' 2023 NFL draft plans?

By Mike Moraitis,

7 days ago
The Tennessee Titans were expected to be in the market for a left tackle when the 2023 NFL draft rolls around in late April, but could the team agreeing to terms with offensive tackle Andre Dillard change its plans?

Tennessee is reportedly inking Dillard to a three-year deal worth $29 million, presumably to take over the left tackle job. On the surface, that looks like a pretty significant sum considering Dillard’s lack of experience.

However, we don’t have the specifics of the guaranteed money just yet, and what we do know of the contract doesn’t scream the Titans putting all their faith in him as the long-term solution on the left side.

When taking the deal into account, along with the relative uncertainty that Dillard is, this move does not preclude the Titans from taking a left tackle with the No. 11 overall selection in the draft.

What it does do is give the Titans a bit more flexibility with the position they can target with their first pick, and it protects them if they miss out on one of the two best tackles in this year’s class, Paris Johnson Jr. and Peter Skoronski.

But, let’s say only Skoronski is there and the Titans don’t love him at No. 11 because of his short arms and projections that he might be better suited at guard at the next level. If that were the case, the Titans wouldn’t have to reach for him with Dillard around as a stopgap option.

For the record, I would still take either Skoronski or Johnson at No. 11 overall, with the latter being the preference.

In the event the Titans do land one of the two and they are ready to step in right away, Dillard has experience playing guard, so he could slide over. If neither are ready, Dillard can man left tackle in the meantime.

