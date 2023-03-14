Weather Alert Through Tonight

NOR’EASTER CONTINUES TONIGHT

We tracked heavy rain and heavy snow all day Tuesday. Elevations in central and western MA saw 20-30″ accumulation, where the coastline saw little. Keep in mind, a few inches of snow are expected tonight as the nearby nor’easter spins offshore. Clean up will continue.

We’re also expecting more power outages. Heavy, wet snow inland will continue to snap weighed down lines and limbs, especially in the northern Worcester Hills, Berkshires, VT and interior NH. At the coast the strongest winds will develop this evening and tonight, gusting 50-60 mph and causing problems in eastern MA where snow totals were much lower.

Waves will crash into the coastline, but a shift in the wind direction will minimize the threat for coastal flooding Wednesday morning. We have a COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY from 3-8 AM for minor coastal flooding along the east coast of MA from a 2 foot storm surge. Minor beach erosion is possible.

WEDNESDAY IMPROVMENTS

Some patchy snow may linger into early Wednesday morning with minimal additional accumulation. It will stay blustery, though you’ll notice major improvements from Tuesday. We’ll even work in a some breaks in the clouds. It will be even brighter Thursday.

MELT SNOW, MELT

Your wish is granted! Highs in the 40s and 50s over the next several days will prompt a rapid snowmelt, especially in spots with less than a foot of snow. Keep in mind, spots with two feet of snow won’t see it melt in just a few days. Piles will compact and runoff will drain from the roofs, but will take a while for the mounds to disappear.



