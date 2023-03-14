Getting ‘Fits Off: The Best Dressed Men At The 2023 Oscars

The world’s biggest stars descended upon Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre to show off everything that’s poppin’ in menswear that featured pops of color, interesting patterns and everything unconventional. Everyone from Tinseltown’s legends to newcomers tried to stand out at this year’s Oscars Awards ceremony with their threads .

Check out how some of your favorite stars dressed for the 95th Annual Academy Awards .

1. Lenny Kravitz

Source:Getty

Lenny Kravitz has never met a shirt he liked to fully button up.

The legendary musician was on hand to perform during the “Oscars In Memoriam” segment and walked the red carpet in a vintage silk jumpsuit.

The Saint Laurent one-piece featured a plunging neckline showing off his collection of chains and was met with a cummerbund. He added some flair to the bottom with wide leg pants. Per usual, he finished the ‘fit with a pair of classic black shades.

2. Michael B. Jordan

Source:Getty

Michael B. Jordan is a wild card when it comes to classic vs. new age for his red carpet ‘fits. But this time around, at the 2023 Oscars, he went for a classic look with a clean cut custom Louis Vuitton double-breasted tuxedo.

He detailed the well fitting tux with a satin lapel for some texture and added some Tiffany & Co. brooches with pink and green stones for a pop of color.

3. Jonathan Majors

Source:Getty

Jonathan Majors’ cup, which he carries as an ode to his mother’s wise words about self-esteem, has made its way onto the red carpet.

He keeps a few cups in rotation depending on his mood–some with handles, some without.

“Nobody can fill you up; nobody can pour you out. You do that yourself,” he told The Cut . “Holding on to this is a reminder that even in this craziness that is happening, my self-esteem is my self-esteem. Nobody can big me up, as it were or tear me down.”

And if the suit looks familiar, that’s because it was crafted by Geoffrey B. Small as an homage to Frederick Douglass.

4. Brian Tyree Henry

Source:Getty

Brian Tyree Henry always keeps things interesting with his red carpet looks, and this time he did so with a pattern heavy vibe from Dolce & Gabbana.

He turned the classic white and black tuxedo on its head with a paisley shirt and lapels. The shiny detailing on the shirt even extended as jewelry hung off the shirt for added flair.

5. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson

Source:Getty

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is a simple man.

He doesn’t stray far from a well fitting tux but is never afraid to play with different materials and colors to add to his own personality.

So for the Oscars, he paired simple black pants and shoes with a shiny pale pink tuxedo from Dolce & Gabbana.

While on the red carpet, he revealed how his daughters played a part in picking his tux color.

“This is ballet pink, Dolce & Gabbana. In Polnesian, there’s a term we have, ‘puamana,’ it means ‘strength of a flower,'” Johnson explained . “So this represents my daughters.”