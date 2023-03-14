How to Watch Syracuse at Hofstra

Matchup : Syracuse (3-4) at Hofstra (2-4)

Location : James M Shuart Stadium (Hempstead, NY)

Time : 7:00 p.m. Eastern - Tuesday, March 14th.

Television : LacrosseTV (Stream Only)

Stream: LIVE STREAM

Radio : TK99/105

Live Stats : LINK

Series History : Syracuse holds a 12-4 edge in the series against its in-state foe. This will be the first meeting between the two schools since 2003. That game, Hofstra pulled off the victory 8-6. The Orange is 6-3 all time at Hofstra.

Syracuse Coming In : Syracuse started the season with three straight wins and jumped into the top 20 in the national polls. However, the competition increased significantly over the last four games and the Orange has dropped each. Faceoffs have been a significant issue for this team which has not supported noted improvement from the offense, defense and goaltending. Syracuse boasts one of the best man up offenses in the country and goalie Will Mark has been superb so far this season.

Hofstra Coming In : Hofstra started the season 0-3 but has bounced back with two wins in its last three games. The Pride lost to Merrimack, Navy and Michigan to start with two of those games just one goal deficits. After wins against Long Island (Will Mark's former squad) and St. John's, Hofstra fell to Villanova in its most recent game. Goalie Mac Gates is saving 49.6% of shots against him. John Madsen (19) and Gerard Kane (18) lead the Pride in points.

