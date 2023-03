Next Weather: WBZ midday forecast for March 14 03:20

BOSTON - A powerful nor'easter is bringing significant amounts of snow to Massachusetts Tuesday.

Here are the latest snowfall totals from the National Weather Service , Rob Macedo, the SKYWARN Coordinator for the National Weather Service in Taunton, and WBZ-TV Weather Watchers .

Rowe 27.0 inches

Plainfield 26.0

Ashby 21.0

Fitchburg 18.2

Sterling 18.5

Templeton 18.0

Gardner 17.0

Hubbardston 17.0

Ashburnham 17.0

Lunenburg 14.2

Holden 13.0

Worcester 8.2