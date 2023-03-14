Jimmy Butler Doesn't Give A F**k That The Miami Heat Received A Technical Foul Because He Left The Game Early

Jimmy Butler had quite a blunt reaction when asked whether he knew that the Miami Heat received a technical foul because he left the court before the buzzer.

The Miami Heat have struggled over the last few weeks and it would appear that tensions are rising behind the scenes.

In the closing stages of their overtime loss to the Orlando Magic , Jimmy Butler walked off the court, which resulted in the Heat getting a technical foul.

Butler was asked after the 126-114 loss if he knew about the technical and had a blunt response.

"I don't give a f***," he said .

A team can't have only four players on the court, which is why the technical foul was assessed. While his actions certainly were far from ideal, you can't blame Buttler for being frustrated by that defeat. He had sent the game to overtime with a buzzer-beater and had a game-high 38 points, but the rest of the team failed to step up. It was their 8th loss in the last 12 games, and he is not a very happy camper at the moment.

Butler is enjoying another fine campaign on a personal note, averaging 22.6 PPG, 6.1 RPG, and 5.0 APG in 2022-23. The Heat, however, haven't hit the heights of last season when they were the top seed in the Eastern Conference and the way things are going, the season looks set to end in disappointment.

Butler spoke on the main problem for them this season, stating that they seem to be bored with the process and that they think the wins are going to come easily . He is sending a message to the rest of the team that they need to get their act together if they are to achieve anything of note this season.

Jimmy Butler's Shaky Future With The Miami Heat

With the Heat struggling, there is once again speculation that they might blow it up after the season. If that is the case, then an NBA executive told Heavy that Butler would be the first player they'd look to move . The executive stated, though, that it'd be tricky for the Heat to trade him because of his past history of causing issues in the locker room and his advanced age.

To be fair to Butler, he hasn't really caused any major problems for Miami. There have been some clashes at times, but nothing that has really been detrimental to the team. He and Bam Adebayo are, in fact, really the only reasons why the Heat are having any kind of success this season, and if he does move on, he'd be a great asset to any team.

