“No one is dying" - Jason Kidd’s concerning remarks about the Dallas Mavericks falling below .500

It might be a bit troubling for the Dallas Mavericks and their fans that coach Jason Kidd doesn't seem to exude a sense of urgency and appears fine amid the team's slide.

"Understand, we're getting better – it's just a matter of can we be healthy in time to make a stretch run? If not, that's just the season. No one is dying," Kidd said.

Not many people know what to make of their 2022-23 campaign. After entering the season with high hopes, Dallas has been unable to notch enough wins to go more than six games above .500. To make matters worse, their loss on Monday has the franchise falling below the mark for the first time since late December.

Bringing down expectations

It's possible that Kidd is attempting to do damage control and lower folks' expectation of the Mavs. Quipping "no one is dying" to try to put some perspective on the team's disappointing performances isn't too reassuring, especially coming from the head coach.

Some supporters might be wondering how Dallas could sink so low from appearing in the 2022 Western Conference Finals to being in danger of missing out on the postseason this year.

As it currently stands, the team has a 34-35 record, good for No. 8 in the conference. A couple more losses combined with victories from other play-in contenders would have Kidd and his crew falling out of the top 10 in the West.

Trouble in Texas

There are various reasons for the Mavs' collapse, two of which are injuries and regression on defense.

As the 49-year-old coach alluded to, the team is still waiting for players to recover from their respective injuries. In its home-and-away set versus the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday and Monday, Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving did not suit up. Additionally, Dallas' defensive anchor last year, Maxi Kleber, has missed a significant number of games in this campaign.

As for its defensive issues, opponents may have also learned to take advantage of the Mavs' aggressive scheme. Kidd is known for calling his squad to switch a lot on that end of the court. But with the lack of a sturdy inside presence and length in the perimeter, the aggressive style can be a bane rather than a boon.

Playing for next season?

Kidd's recent comments may have some fans thinking if he has already surrendered this season and started preparing for the 2023-24 campaign. That would probably be fine if the organization was tanking. However, a roster that features Luka and Kyrie should be trying to win instead of giving up early.

Another thing of note is that Irving will possibly be the most coveted free agent this coming offseason and him resigning with the Mavericks will depend a lot on their success in the playoffs.

At 30 years old, the point guard likely wants to take advantage of his prime and compete for a title. If he doesn't feel that Dallas is the ideal franchise to do that with, the eight-time All-Star might leave town.

So, it is perhaps in Kidd's best interest not to just pray for healthy bodies to return.