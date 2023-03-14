Open in App
Boston, MA
See more from this location?
BasketballNetwork.net

Joe Mazzulla finally admits concerns for Boston Celtics after the loss vs. Houston Rockets

By Stephen Beslic,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kuDOM_0lICmvpB00

Celtics head coach finally admitted he's concerned for his team after they fell to the worst team in the NBA.

Joe Mazzulla, Jayson Tatum

© David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

View the original article to see embedded media.

Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla revealed concerns after the team's loss to the 15th-seeded Houston Rockets, admitting that this could be a sign that they are not ready to compete in the playoffs.

“Yeah, those are concerning, those margins; the free throws, the rebounding, the turnovers, the second chances, regardless of who you play, that’s playoff basketball, at its finest, is the ability to win those situations, and it’s concerning that we’ve been inconsistent on that, and we have to be committed to those regardless who were playing, of the situation, regardless of the situations, we have to be committed to those,” Mazzulla said in a post-game interview .

Where did the Celtic pride go?

Mazzulla’s concerns are justified, as it seems the Celtics have a certain lack of energy despite having one of the more offensively gifted rosters in the league. They were cold from the first minute as they shot an abysmal 28 percent from three, which was then marred by fast-breaking runs by young Rockets.

"You've got to take the shots you have when you're open," Celtics coach continued . "Offensive rebounds, second chance points, turnovers -– that's the game I don't care if you shoot half-court shots -– if you don't win those three margins you're not going to win many basketball games. When we're at our best, we do that; when we're inconsistent, we don't. We have to be committed to those."

Despite Jaylen Brown playing extremely well, the rest of the Celtics were lacking in the scoring department. Marcus Smart, Al Horford, and Derrick White scored in single digits, while Jayson Tatum was once again cold as he started the game 1-for-10 from the field—that's not what you want to see from your superstar, who should be leading his team to a supposedly deep playoff run.

Can the Celtics still adjust before the playoffs?

Two major problems stand out for the Celtics: rebounding and energy.

The Rockets outrebounded the Celtics by ten and had five more offensive rebounds that led to multiple second-chance points—most of them came in the fourth quarter. Games like these are where Celtics really miss starting center Robert Williams who is sidelined with a hamstring injury.

Another issue was their energy; starting from the get-go, the C's had no offensive conversions in the paint and again chose to force shots from long range. Tatum was 2-for-10 from three, and the Celtics as a team shot 12-for-42 from distance.

The C's still has time to fix their problems; having Williams back will undoubtedly help them in the postseason as they sit second in the East with a 47-22 record. However, another deep playoff run is in question if they continue to play the way they did last night.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Paul George reveals that Danny Granger would get mad at him for shooting threes when he was a rookie - “Why do you think you wide open?"
Indianapolis, IN6 hours ago
"He never put fear in my heart!" - Kevin McHale's honest take on Michael Jordan
Boston, MA10 hours ago
"He sucker-punched me" - Samaki Walker recalled being punched by Kobe Bryant over $100
Los Angeles, CA10 hours ago
Look: Cheerleader Going Viral During NCAA Tournament
Logan, UT2 days ago
“I ain't got no ego or nothing like that” - Jayson Tatum on deferring to teammates in crunch time
Boston, MA1 day ago
“He’s the prototype big” - Kevin Durant breaks down why Lauri Markkanen is the big that every team would need
Salt Lake City, UT9 hours ago
“You’d have to have all the security following our bus” - Isiah Thomas on how close Karl Malone was to joining Detroit “Bad Boy” Pistons
Detroit, MI17 hours ago
Kevin Garnett snubs Giannis Antetokounmpo to name Jrue Holiday as the best player of the Milwaukee Bucks
Milwaukee, WI2 days ago
Tom Cruise Will Reportedly Take ‘No Part’ In Daughter Suri’s Upcoming Big Life Choice
New York City, NY9 hours ago
Avery Johnson thinks Michael Jordan-led Chicago Bulls would've struggled without Scottie Pippen post-Last Dance
Chicago, IL1 day ago
"Some guys just have it, and some guys don’t" - Allen Iverson explains what separates great players from others
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
When Kobe Bryant savagely responded to a Dallas Mavericks trash talker by counting his rings
Dallas, TX1 day ago
"He would have been as good as Larry Bird" - How Darryl Dawkins raved about Doug Collins
Philadelphia, PA10 hours ago
"Whatever KG tells me to do, I'm going to do it" - Karl-Anthony Towns on Kevin Garnett's mentorship
Minneapolis, MN1 day ago
"MJ gave me an opportunity" - Kemba Walker on Michael Jordan's trust and what Charlotte meant to him
Charlotte, NC1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy