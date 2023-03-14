Open in App
Billings, MT
Q2 News

Q2 Billings Area Weather: A shot of Spring, A shot of Winter

By Miller Robson,

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p6Mch_0lICbB7q00

Winds remain strong this morning in the Beartooth Foothills and Livingston area with gusts up to 65 mph still possible. Drive with caution especially if you are in a high profile vehicle (truck, semi, vehicle with large side surfaces, etc.) or towing a trailer. The winds should ease as the day progresses. It will be a breezy day in Billings.

A mildly warm airmass slides through today pushing daytime temperatures into the 50s in some areas ahead of a cold front that will knock them right back down again starting tomorrow.

There is a slight chance of rain later this afternoon into the early evening in Billings with a better chance coming tomorrow as an area of low pressure pulls Pacific moisture across the region. This will transition to snow Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Lower elevations could pick up 1" while the Beartooths/Absarokas/Bighorns could get over 6". Expect snow covered and slick roads during your commute on Thursday morning.

High pressure settles in as we head into a dry weekend with lots of sunshine beginning on Friday.

Daytime highs will be in the 40s/50s today, 30/40s Wednesday through Saturday then 40s/50s Sunday into early next week.

Nighttime lows will be mainly in the 20s tonight and Wednesday night then mainly 10s/20s Thursday night through early next week.

-Miller Robson
Q2 Morning Meteorologist
miller.robson@ktvq.com

