17 Palm Beach County Municipalities Are Holding Elections

Photo: Getty Images

17 Palm Beach County municipalities have elections going on today.

They are Atlantis, Belle Glade, Boca Raton, Boynton Beach, Delray Beach, Highland Beach, Hypoluxo, Juno Beach, Lake Clark Shores, Lake Park, Lantana, Mangonia Park, Ocean Ridge, Palm Beach Shores, Palm Springs, South Bay and Tequesta.

In some cases, like in Boca Raton , there are no races but there are ballot questions.

We've spoken with candidates across the county and covered many of the key races in the local municipalities at the Election Spotlight page.

You vote at your assigned polling place and will need to have your drivers license or other photo-signature I.D. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Click Here for a full list of municipalities with elections.