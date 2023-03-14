Monday's Sports in Brief

PRO FOOTBALL

Jimmy Garoppolo is finally out of San Francisco, ready to start the next phase of his career wearing the Raiders’ silver and black. Sam Darnold is heading out West, where he’ll replace Garoppolo and join Trey Lance and Brock Purdy with the 49ers. Mike White, Case Keenum and Jarrett Stidham have new teams, too.

Deshaun Watson is staying in Cleveland, but with a restructured deal with the Browns.

As for Aaron Rodgers, who is not a free agent but whose name has widely been circulated in trade rumors, his future remains unclear.

Quarterbacks took center stage as NFL free agency began with teams allowed to negotiate — and agree to deals — with unrestricted free agents. The deals can’t be announced until Wednesday and therefore were confirmed to The Associated Press by people speaking on condition of anonymity.

Garoppolo was the highest-profile QB to change teams.

He agreed to a three-year, $67.5 million contract with Las Vegas, where he’ll replace Derek Carr, who signed with the New Orleans Saints earlier this offseason after being cut by the Raiders. Garoppolo’s contract includes $34 million in guaranteed money.

The Broncos were among the big spenders, addressing their offensive line by agreeing on a five-year, $87.5 million control with tackle Mike McGlinchey from the 49ers and a four-year, $52 million deal with guard Ben Powers from the Baltimore Ravens. Denver later agreed with former Arizona Cardinals defensive end Zach Allen on a $45.75 million, three-year deal.

The Seattle Seahawks agreed to terms with former Broncos defensive lineman Dre’Mont Jones, a deal reported to be worth $51 million over three years.

Defensive tackle Javon Hargrave got a four-year, $84 million contract from the 49ers, and Jawaan Taylor will become Patrick Mahomes’ new blindside protector after agreeing to an $80 million, four-year contract with the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.

Former Cincinnati Bengals safety Jessie Bates got a four-year, $64 million deal from Atlanta. The Bengals’ other free agent safety, Vonn Bell, signed with the Panthers.

Chicago made two big additions at linebacker, agreeing to contracts with two-time Buffalo Bills Pro Bowler Tremaine Edmunds and former Philadelphia Eagle T.J. Edwards. Edmunds’ deal is worth $72 million over four years with $50 million guaranteed.

The New York Giants agreed on a four-year, $40 million contract with linebacker Bobby Okereke. And the Pittsburgh Steelers landed cornerback Patrick Peterson.

— By Steve Reed

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi hired Chris Beard as its basketball coach just more than two months after he was fired by Texas following a domestic violence arrest.

Beard is a four-time conference coach of the year and was AP’s national coach of the year in 2019, when he guided Texas Tech to the national championship game.

But his two-year tenure at alma mater Texas ended abruptly in January, though felony domestic charges were ultimately dismissed on Feb. 15. A prosecutor said his office determined the charge of assault by strangulation/suffocation-family violence could not be proven beyond a reasonable doubt.

Texas suspended Beard after his Dec. 12 arrest and fired him three weeks later.

Beard replaces Kermit Davis, who was ousted Feb. 24 after going 74-79 in nearly five full seasons.

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Tech moved quickly to put a new leader in charge of its struggling men’s basketball program, hiring longtime NBA guard Damon Stoudamire as coach.

The 49-year-old Stoudamire comes to the Atlantic Coast Conference school from the Boston Celtics, where he had been an assistant coach since 2021. The Celtics were in Atlanta this past weekend to play the Hawks.

Stoudamire’s only previous head coaching experience was at Pacific, where he compiled a 71-77 record over five seasons. He was the West Coast Conference coach of the year in 2020.

Georgia Tech didn’t take long to replace Josh Pastner, fired Friday after the Yellow Jackets capped a 15-18 season with a second-round loss to Pittsburgh in the ACC Tournament.

Stoudamire now heads a program that has made only one NCAA Tournament appearance in the last 13 years.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Temple coach Aaron McKie is out after four years and no NCAA Tournament appearances and will become a special advisor to the athletic department, the school announced.

McKie, who starred at Temple under Hall of Fame coach John Chaney and played for the Philadelphia 76ers in a long NBA career, went 52-56 in four seasons, including 16-16 in 2022-23.

BASEBALL

PHOENIX (AP) — Mike Trout hit a three-run homer, Lance Lynn threw five impressive innings and the United States used a nine-run first to cruise past Canada 12-1 in the World Baseball Classic.

The game was called after seven innings because of the tournament’s 10-run mercy rule.

In Miami, José De León and three relievers combined on a perfect pitching performance as Puerto Rico routed Israel 10-0 in a matchup called after eight innings because of the mercy rule.

Yacksel Ríos, Edwin Díaz and Duane Underwood Jr. closed out the win for Puerto Rico, which did not permit a baserunner. But it will not count as a perfect game in official WBC records because the game didn’t go a full nine innings.

The U.S. improved to 2-1 and bounced back from an 11-5 loss to Mexico on Sunday. Canada fell to 1-1.

TOKYO (AP) — Trevor Bauer has agreed to a contract with the Yokohama DeNA BayStars of Japan’s Central League.

The 2020 NL Cy Young Award winner was released by the Los Angeles Dodgers on Jan. 12, three weeks after an arbitrator reduced his suspension imposed by baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred from 324 to 194 games. The penalty followed an investigation into domestic violence, which the pitcher has denied.

SOCCER

NEW YORK (AP) — Gregg Berhalter remains a candidate to stay on as the U.S. men’s national team coach after a report by a law firm determined he did not improperly withhold information about a 1992 domestic violence allegation involving the woman who later became his wife.

The report, released by the U.S. Soccer Federation, also concluded that Berhalter’s conduct “likely constituted the misdemeanor crime of assault on a female.”

Berhalter’s contract expired on Dec. 31 and Anthony Hudson, one of his assistants, was appointed interim coach on Jan. 4. The coaching decision will be made after a new sporting director is hired.

TENNIS

The U.S. Tennis Association announced Bob Bryan’s appointment as Davis Cup captain, succeeding Mardy Fish. Bryan’s first matches in charge will come during the group stage in September.

Bryan and his twin brother, Mike, earned a record 16 Grand Slam championships together, 119 tour-level titles and an Olympic gold medal in doubles, finishing 10 seasons atop the ATP rankings before retiring in 2020. They went 25-5 as a pair in Davis Cup matches, including a win that clinched the last U.S. title with a victory over Russia 16 years ago in Portland.

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz defeated Tallon Griekspoor 7-6 (4), 6-3 in the BNP Paribas Open, joining defending champion Taylor Fritz in the fourth round.

The fourth-seeded Fritz routed Sebastian Baez 6-1, 6-2. Andy Murray’s run ended with a 7-6 (6), 6-2 loss to 21-year-old Jack Draper.

Also advancing was Stan Wawrinka, who defeated No. 7 seed Holger Rune, 2-6, 7-6 (5), 7-5. American Tommy Paul beat ninth-seeded Hubert Hurkacz, 4-6, 6-2, 6-4.

No. 8 Felix Auger-Aliassime beat Francisco Cerundolo, 7-5, 6-4.

In women’s action, top-ranked Iga Swiatek beat 2019 champion Bianca Andreescu, 6-3, 7-6 (1).

No. 4 Ons Jabeur lost to Marketa Vondrousova, 7-6 (5), 6-4, and No. 5 Caroline Garcia outlasted Leylah Fernandez, 6-4, 6-7 (5), 6-1. Qualifier Varvara Gracheva knocked out No. 8 Daria Kasatkina, 6-4, 6-4.

Emma Raducanu, the 2021 U.S Open champion, beat No. 13 Beatriz Haddad Maia, 6-1, 2-6, 6-4.

No. 10 Elena Rybakina beat defending champion and doubles partner Paula Badosa, 6-3, 7-5.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .