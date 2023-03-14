Should the Colts pursue Lamar Jackson? A look at the pros, cons and likelihood

The Colts are on the hunt for a quarterback of the now and of the future, and it's a search they're finding hard to control. After the Bears shipped out the No. 1 pick in the upcoming NFL Draft to the Panthers in a blockbuster deal last Friday, the Colts are now looking to at best select the third rookie quarterback off the board this spring. The Texans own the No. 2 pick, and even if they trade it, it won't be to their AFC South rival.

But there's a path out there to get a proven star quarterback in his mid-20s for less draft capital than that. His name is Lamar Jackson, and he's the topic in the NFL right now.

The 2019 MVP is at an impasse with the Ravens over a contract the two sides can't agree on. He's currently under the non-exclusive franchise tag, which essentially allows him to negotiate deals with other teams that the Ravens can either match or let him walk for two first-round picks.

If the Colts are interested, they can meet with Jackson, try to iron out a contract and see if the Ravens would let him walk for two first-round picks. It's an unprecedented route to find a quarterback, but as the Colts are desperate to end their search for one, it's something they will consider.

Pros

The goal in the NFL is to land a star quarterback, one of the 10 or so humans on the planet who can throw, run, operate, lead and dominate with the weight on their shoulders.

Jackson is one of those 10. He's a 26-year-old who has already won on MVP. He's been one of the most dazzling of the dual-threats, leading the league in touchdown passes and yards per rush in the same season in 2019. His blurring speed at 6-foot-2 and 212 pounds can rush for 1,000 yards in a single season, and it can extend passing plays for an eternity so he can find a receiver late, with fearlesness and touch.

Jackson is as unique a talent as the league has at quarterback, one that can feed the brain of a creative offensive coach. That's what the Colts believe they have found in Shane Steichen, who has found success running three different systems for Philip Rivers, Justin Herbert and Jalen Hurts.

His latest work, of developing Hurts into an MVP runner-up who played lights out in the Super Bowl, could be his case to Jackson. He can build an offense around the unique athleticism of his quarterback, creating the No. 1 rushing team per Football Outsiders' DVOA metric, while still remaining pass-first in philosophy. He can use the run to set up high-percentage passes through play-action, sprint outs and run-run-pass-option plays. It can allow a developing passer like Hurts to throw for 22 touchdowns and six interceptions on a 101.5 rating at its peak.

Jackson can fit well with the Colts personnel, too. They have to reshape the offensive line for any quarterback, but Jackson's ability to scramble and throw contested passes late can play into the size and skill sets of Michael Pittman Jr. and Alec Pierce. Those would be two of the better receivers he has played with, as the Ravens rank 31st in wide receiver spending over the past three seasons, even with Jackson on a rookie contract.

The Colts don't have an All-Pro tight end like Mark Andrews, but they do have one with upside in Jelani Woods, who flashed rare speed with 12.5 yards per catch as a rookie last year.

But the best advantage they can give Jackson is Jonathan Taylor. A running game between the two could be mind-numbing at its peak, with arguably the two best runners at either position playing an option game in the backfield. Two years removed from a rushing title, a 24-year-old Taylor can still be a bell-cow, limiting the hits on Jackson that have this situation where it is. The Colts have the infrastructure to keep Jackson from running it 10.7 times per game.

Jackson has never attempted more than 401 passes in a season. Since his MVP year in 2019, he has not played with a running back with more than 805 yards. With better wide receivers, a structured passing game and a star running back, Jackson could evolve his game in a way that ages more gracefully and in turn becomes a long-term answer.

Cons

There are two key reasons Jackson is at this stage, and both create some hurdles.

The first is that Jackson wants a fully guaranteed contract for a long-term deal, which isn't as easy as it sounds. Even though a five-year contract will be paid out over five years, the NFL requires teams to place guaranteed money in an escrow account. A $250 million fully guaranteed deal would need $250 million in liquid cash. Most owners don't have it, as their value is tied in assets and not actual cash.

The Colts are by no means an exception to this rule. They are not set up to win a cash bidding war.

The other reason is that Jackson's unique playing style has made it hard for him to be on the field. He's missed five games in each of the past two seasons with injuries, and he has never completed a full season. Though teams can make some adjustment to the number of runs he has, he can only be himself if he's able to use his legs in miraculous ways. The risk will never disappear; eventually, it will get worse with age.

Investing a large percentage of the salary cap in a player who could miss critical games is a way to risk it all. As valuable as Jackson is, it makes it that much harder to play without him. Baltimore is 46-19 with Jackson and 8-14 with a backup in his place.

The margin for error will diminish without next year's first-round pick. Though Jackson would likely make it a low pick, it could be a valuable resource to find a left tackle or a wide receiver, which Jackson so badly needs. It's a much different world to live in than with a rookie contract, where the roster around the quarterback can be endlessly strong, as it was for the Eagles with Hurts.

Likelihood

The Colts are turning over every stone to answer a position that has haunted them since Andrew Luck's retirement. If one of those features a 26-year-old MVP with rare traits, they're likely going to give it a hard look.

The negotiation piece is a challenge, given that a team has to find a deal Jackson would accept but that his team would not, a narrow line to walk. The Colts can't win this purely with guaranteed money. They will need to sell Jackson on something short-term, like the three-year, $84 million fully guaranteed contract Kirk Cousins received from the Vikings.

Perhaps a three-year, $150 million deal is something beneficial to everyone. It would tie with Aaron Rodgers for the highest annual salary of any player.

The incentive would be to keep signing new deals as the salary cap rises, maximizing earning potential. That short-term mentality would put an imperative on his health. If the Colts can pitch their best plan to keep him upright with a transition to more passing and complementing Taylor rather than playing as the centerpiece, it's possible that he and the Ravens see this as an opportunity to move on.

After years of stalled contract talks and uncertainty, the Ravens could see this as a time to reset. Florida's Anthony Richardson represents a generational athlete that could be had with the No. 4 pick. Then, with three more first-round selections the next two years, the Ravens could see a good opportunity to reload.

Perhaps the Colts should take Richardson for that reason. But for one more first-round pick and a lot of salary, it could be worth trading for the realized player everyone is hoping he can become.

