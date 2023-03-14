Eastern Kentucky flood recovery to benefit from $300 million in federal grant money

Lost Fork Community in Aug of 2023-Site of President Biden's Visit (Stu Johnson)

Eastern Kentucky communities working to recover from last summer’s flooding will benefit from almost $300 million in federal funding. That word came from Senator Mitch McConnell’s office on Monday. The money comes from the U.S. Department for Housing and Urban Development and will be administered through the state. Hazard Senator Brandon Smith said he would like to see some oversight. Smith said he has faith in some agencies working on housing while others have not shown results.

“So I would like to have some say with this level of money for our region to make sure that every single bit of it goes into some project or household that will make a difference.

While state dollars have gone to help with services for those impacted by summer flooding, Smith sees much of this money going to meet housing needs.

“And that as much of this for the housing that we can get from the federal government, every bit of that goes into boards, brick, concrete to try to get these homes there, so people don’t leave.”

Smith said he’s been told funds could be available to help with summer housing projects.

Meanwhile, the revenue bill approved by the State Senate calls for the creation of a new rural housing trust fund. It’s seeded with $10 million for eastern Kentucky and $10 million for western Kentucky to acquire housing, build new, or rehab rural units.

