Easton Carmichael earns Big 12 Newcomer of the Week award

Oklahoma Sooners baseball is heating up as they get ready for Big 12 play later this week. The Sooners have won five straight and nine of their last 10 to improve to 11-5 on the season.

Their three-game sweep of future Big 12 foe Houston served as a strong reminder that the College World Series runner-up is still a force to be reckoned with.

Last week, as the Oklahoma Sooners went 5-0, a star emerged in the lineup and behind the plate. Easton Carmichael was phenomenal, and for his efforts picked up the Big 12’s Newcomer of the Week award.

Carmichael went 12 for 21 (.571) with two home runs, two triples, 13 RBIs, and six runs scored. Against Houston, he was 8 for 14 (.571) with a home run, two triples, eight RBIs, and four runs.

It’s Oklahoma’s first weekly award of the 2023 season, but with the way they’re playing, more are sure to follow. Oklahoma now gets set for a midweek matchup with Wichita State before hosting the TCU Horned Frogs to open Big 12 play this weekend.

