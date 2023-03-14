Open in App
Private Eyes: GOP Bill Would Keep Government Out of Bank Records

By Nik Rajkovic,

7 days ago

Republicans have reintroduced legislation to revoke the government's power to access personal bank accounts without a search warrant.

The Bank Secrecy Act from 1970 targeted money laundering and organized crime through transactions more than $10,000.

The Brooking Institution's Aaron Klein calls it an outdated ready-fire-aim approach.

"Trying to figure out how a terrorist cell is moving money is very different than how a drug cartel is moving, is very different than how the mafia is moving money," he told a Cato Institute forum.

"All bad guys. Who's the worst? Who's the priority? Right now we have cannibis folks caught up in this. We have other people caught up in this."

The U.S. Supreme Court at the time, said giving up your private information to a third-party, such as a bank, no longer protected your privacy.

Cato's Jennifer Schulp argues that doesn't translate to today's world.

"You can't use a debit card. You can't use your bank account. You can't use the Internet. So this whole, what's known as the third-party doctrine, is incredibly problematic for the concept of the Fourth Amendment applying to protect our privacy today," she said.

The Bank Privacy Reform Act would keep the record keeping in place, but prevent the government from accessing those records without a warrant.

Photo: Getty Images
