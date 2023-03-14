Money for Nothing: U.S. Has Spent $100 Billion on Climate Change

It turns out you can't change the weather, no matter how much money you spend. The U.S. has spent an estimated $100 billion in federal money on efforts to fight so-called climate change over the past two decades, only to have global carbon emissions now at an all-time high, according to a recent Associated Press report. That prompted economist Stephen Moore to ask if this is the greatest taxpayer ripoff in American history.

Moore isn't the only critic of this runaway climate spending spree. "Under Presidents Obama and now Biden, we've had what you'd call the green stimulus, which has put out hundreds of billions of dollars to Democratic donors, startup firms, subsidies, and the like," says Marc Morano , publisher of the Climate Depot. "This is the biggest con ever---that we can spend, regulate, and tax our way to the weather and climate temperature we want."

Morano argues that most of this "green" spending has been aimed at replacing fossil fuels, which is a fool's errand. "Wind and solar, no matter how many subsidies it gets, is not replacing fossil fuels...the technology is not there," he tells KTRH. "The sad part of this equation is they're banning fossil fuels while mandating energy that can't possibly replace it."

And if you think we've wasted a lot of money so far on climate change, expect a lot more to come. The so-called Inflation Reduction Act passed last year includes hundreds of billions in green spending, and Biden's new budget proposal calls for $500 billion more toward climate efforts. "I think we're gonna look back fondly and think about what a small amount 100 billion is in five or ten years," says Morano. "Because this money is going to continue to flow, to do nothing but what can be called climate virtue signaling."