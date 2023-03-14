BJ’s Wholesale Club Partners with Simbe to Transform Club Operations through Cutting-Edge Technology

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 14, 2023--

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE: BJ), a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs, announced today its partnership with Simbe to roll out the company’s business intelligence solution, Tally, to all club locations across the company’s footprint. Incorporating Simbe’s AI-powered solution into chainwide operations will provide greater visibility into club conditions and deeper business insights, ultimately improving operational efficiencies and enhancing the member experience.

“We are excited to collaborate with Simbe to bring their industry-leading technology and platform to our clubs,” said Jeff Desroches, Executive Vice President, Chief Operations Officer, BJ’s Wholesale Club. “By deploying Tally in all of our club locations, we will gain unprecedented insights which will leverage real-time data, enabling us to continuously improve our operation and ensure that we’re offering the best possible experience to both our team members and members.”

Tally autonomously roams club aisles multiple times per day, leveraging computer vision technology to collect highly accurate shelf data that ensures products are in-stock, shelved appropriately, and accurately priced. This real-time data unlocks powerful efficiencies that enables faster restocking, directs BJ’s team members and members to quickly locate products, and provides valuable visibility into inventory tracking. Ultimately, Tally allows team members to be more efficient and re-focus more of their time towards providing exceptional customer service. Additionally, data captured by Tally can be virtually reviewed to ensure optimal club conditions and accurate merchandising execution.

“BJ’s Wholesale Club and its executive leadership are committed to providing the best experience possible for both team and club members, and our platform unlocks actionable data that will take that mission to the next level,” said Brad Bogolea, CEO, Simbe. “Our team has partnered with BJ’s to refine our computer vision technology to accommodate the unique layout and product assortment in a warehouse club. By leveraging Tally to automate inventory tracking, BJ’s will gain transformative visibility that will inform decisions, improve operations, and provide even greater value to members.”

About BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc.

Headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BJ) is a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs in the Eastern United States focused on delivering significant value to its members. The company provides a curated assortment of grocery, general merchandise, gasoline, and ancillary services to offer a differentiated shopping experience that is further enhanced by its omnichannel capabilities. Since pioneering the warehouse club model in New England in 1984, the company currently operates 237 clubs and 165 BJ’s Gas® locations in 18 states. For more information, please visit us at www.BJs.com or on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.

About Simbe Robotics

Simbe Robotics is the global leader in automation solutions that give retailers unprecedented visibility and insight into the state of their store environments, while improving inventory and operational challenges. Simbe is a privately held, venture-backed company headquartered in San Francisco, CA and works with major worldwide retailers and brands across the US, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit www.simberobotics.com or follow the company at @simberobotics.

About Tally ™

Tally is the world’s first fully autonomous in-store product auditing solution. Tally works in concert with retail store associates by empowering them with timely information to ensure products are always stocked, in the right place and correctly priced. Using a suite of sensors, the robot operates safely during normal store hours alongside shoppers and employees and doesn’t require any infrastructure changes to the store. Tally’s design is intuitive, friendly, and fits naturally into the retail environment. The robot scans entire stores up to three times per day and autonomously returns to its dock allowing for continuous operation. Combined with Simbe’s cloud-powered software platform, powered by computer vision and machine learning, retailers have unprecedented information and insight into the state of their stores. This information can be used to streamline store performance, maximize customer satisfaction, increase sales, and optimize operational expenditures.

