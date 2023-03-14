Commanders DT Daron Payne New $90 Million Deal Hasn't 'Hit' Yet

The Washington Commanders signed Daron Payne for the next four years with the defensive end ecstatic to be remaining with the team.

Washington Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne got paid. After playing through his fifth-year option last season, the Commanders and Payne agreed on a four-year, $90 million deal .

It makes Payne the second highest-paid defensive tackle behind Los Angeles Rams star Aaron Donald with Payne stating that the finalization of his deal still feels surreal.

"I don't think it [has] hit me all the way yet, and I know it'll probably take a couple of days to finally realize," Payne told reporters during his announcement press conference.

​The deal locks away the Commanders' best defensive player for the next four years. With Jack Del Rio's defense being one of the better units in the league, it was paramount to try and get as many pieces back in 2023 as possible.

But last offseason, when Washington didn't pick up Payne's fifth-year option, many thought the writing was on the wall for the defensive tackle's future in the nation's capital.

Except for Payne.

Playing without a deal isn't the best move for a player, as injuries can happen at any given time, but Payne, who even went against his agent's wishes, just wanted to have fun in his contract year.

"I know my agent, he probably wanted me to go a different route last year than to play out my fifth-year option," Payne said. "But I told him that it was something that I wanted to do, and I wanted to go out there and ball and show the team what I could do, and I just put my best foot forward. I went out there and had a whole bunch of fun, and now I'm in the position that I am in now."

That position is one of the highest-paid defensive tackles in the game. After career-highs in sacks (11.5), tackles for loss (18), and quarterback hits (20), no one can say it isn't deserved.

Payne got the bag, and even if he can't believe it , based on his output last season, the Commanders sure can.

