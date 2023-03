Next Weather: WBZ midday forecast for March 14 03:20

BOSTON - Thousands of homes and businesses lost power Tuesday as the biggest storm of the season hit Massachusetts.

According to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) more than 66,000 customers had no electricity as of 12:30 p.m.

Check: Power outages map

Most of those are currently in western Massachusetts, where the heavy, wet snow started first early Tuesday before it moves across the state.

Thousands of customers are also without electricity in New Hampshire.