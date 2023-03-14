Magic Starting 5: Orlando Trade Idea with Mavericks

The Magic Insider lists five of the biggest NBA storylines in addition to relevant Orlando Magic news and analysis.

1. MAGIC TRADE WITH MAVS

"Bleacher Report conjured up trades that every team wishes they could make well past the Feb. 9 trade deadline. For the Magic , the team is dealing Gary Harris to the Mavs for Dāvis Bertāns, Josh Green and Jaden Hardy."

2. STANDINGS UPDATE

"As it stands, the Orlando Magic owns the fifth-worst record in the NBA at 28-40. The team is still in the playoff hunt, just 3.5 games back from the No. 10 seed Chicago Bulls in the Eastern Conference with 14 games remaining on their schedule."

3. PAOLO, FULTZ TRUSTING ONE ANOTHER

"He doesn't know how good he is," Mosley said . "That's the crazy part. This young man is special. You talk about his defensive presence, his offensive presence, his toughness, the voice and the resiliency he brings to that locker room. He's a warrior."

4. FRANZ WAGNER HURTS ANKLE

" Franz Wagner , who has been arguably the team's best player this season, suffered a right ankle injury during the fourth quarter of Saturday night's game against the Miami Heat.

"Wagner did not return to the game and will undergo further evaluation."

He is questionable for tonight's game.

5. NEXT MAGIC GAME

The Magic will return to the court tonight against the rebuilding San Antonio Spurs at 8:00 p.m. You can watch in-market on Bally Sports Florida or out-of-market on NBA League Pass.

