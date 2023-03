There are several cool and clear days ahead this week in Central Florida.

A front that moved through Monday, and north winds will keep our skies clear and temperatures cooler over the next few days.

Highs today will be in the 70s inland, but many 60s along the coast.

The forecast will be chilly for the Spring Break crowds.

We’re in store for a couple of colder nights in metro Orlando as lows Wednesday and Thursday will dip into the 40s.

We’ll warm it back up late in the week, especially on Friday (St. Patrick’s Day) as highs will climb back into the 80s.

