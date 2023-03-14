Open in App
Florida State
See more from this location?
CBS Miami

Florida lawmakers look to outlaw gas pump manipulators

By CBS Miami,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RtVbP_0lICCehi00

MIAMI - State lawmakers are working to put a stop to anyone using gas pump manipulators.

Believe it or not, they're not illegal here, yet.

The Committee on Commerce and Tourism unanimously approved a bill calling for felony charges for anyone who "tampers with, or manipulates, any mechanical or electronic component located within a gas pump."

The devices are used to alter the price of diesel fuel. While they only cost $40 dollars to make, just one device can steal an estimated two to three million dollars in diesel fuel.

If passed, Florida would be the first state to ban the use of the electronic devices.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Florida State newsLocal Florida State
USPS mail carriers robbed in Central Florida; officials offer rewards up to $50K to help solve cases
Orlando, FL7 days ago
DeSantis makes case against ‘DEI’ as OneJax severs ties with UNF over Governor’s anti-DEI crusade
Jacksonville, FL8 days ago
5,000-mile seaweed bloom heading toward South Florida
Key West, FL8 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Traffic impacted near Golden Glades after truck strikes overpass
Miami, FL4 days ago
Temperatures will drop as storms push out; see how chilly it will get
Orlando, FL8 days ago
Florida State Attorney hits DeSantis for criticism after Orlando shooting: 'Not a dictatorship'
Orlando, FL12 days ago
WATCH: Huge Alligator Plows Through New Metal Fence At Florida Golf Club
Placida, FL11 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy