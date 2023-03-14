Florida lawmakers look to outlaw gas pump manipulators

MIAMI - State lawmakers are working to put a stop to anyone using gas pump manipulators.

Believe it or not, they're not illegal here, yet.

The Committee on Commerce and Tourism unanimously approved a bill calling for felony charges for anyone who "tampers with, or manipulates, any mechanical or electronic component located within a gas pump."

The devices are used to alter the price of diesel fuel. While they only cost $40 dollars to make, just one device can steal an estimated two to three million dollars in diesel fuel.

If passed, Florida would be the first state to ban the use of the electronic devices.