Comer’s Hunter Biden inquiry pressures Treasury to turn over reports: 'Moving in a good direction'



H ouse Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY) said the Treasury Department has now agreed to turn over suspicious activity reports connected to Hunter Biden .

As part of Comer’s investigation into the business dealings that President Joe Biden’s son had with Chinese businessmen, the congressman subpoenaed and received financial records of three people, including Hunter Biden’s business associate Rob Walker.

HUNTER BIDEN BUSINESS ASSOCIATES HAVE BANK RECORDS SUBPOENAED BY TOP REPUBLICAN

Comer said he has now made headway with his requests for Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to hand over the suspicious bank activity reports and Financial Crimes Enforcement Network documents related to Walker and linked to the Biden family.



“We just got word, Treasury is going to let us have access to the suspicious activity reports,” Comer said while appearing on Hannity Monday. “So, there is still a lot to learn how we are going to receive those, but we’re moving in a good direction with respect to this investigation.”

The congressman had demanded that a Treasury Department official appear for a transcribed interview about refusing to hand over the reports.

“We’ve been demanding these for over a year,” Comer added. “Treasury Secretary Yellen said we couldn’t have them because we were in the minority. When the House flipped, she said, ‘I don’t understand the purpose for why you need these suspicious activity reports,’ which is a joke. Then we asked for a committee hearing with the person from Treasury that signed the letter declining our most recent invitation. They said they had surgery that day. They offered another person. This person then declined. So, we offered to invite them in with a threat of a subpoena for a transcribed interview.”

Comer had argued that the Treasury Department was stonewalling his investigation efforts seeking answers on Hunter Biden’s financial transactions linked to China, Russia, and elsewhere .

Comer called the information received thus far from subpoenas “very serious” and “very troubling.”

“It does show a pattern that the Biden family was receiving money directly from China,” Comer said.

The congressman said he now hopes to discover what was done in return for the money.