ABCNY

Pi Day is perfect excuse to celebrate math with pizza, dessert

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pFVbx_0lICCM0k00

Math lovers and pizza enthusiasts can unite today.

It's Pi Day!

The ratio of a circle's circumference to its diameter is rounded to 3.14, making March 14 the day to celebrate.

There are a variety of different promotions in honor of the occasion.

Papa Johns, Whole Foods, and Sbarro are all offering pizza deals.

If pizza pies aren't the kind of pies you're after, Magnolia Bakery is offering $3.14 off all orders of chocolate hazelnut hand pies from their website.

