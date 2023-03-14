Pi Day is perfect excuse to celebrate math with pizza, dessert

Math lovers and pizza enthusiasts can unite today.

It's Pi Day!

The ratio of a circle's circumference to its diameter is rounded to 3.14, making March 14 the day to celebrate.

There are a variety of different promotions in honor of the occasion.

Papa Johns, Whole Foods, and Sbarro are all offering pizza deals.

If pizza pies aren't the kind of pies you're after, Magnolia Bakery is offering $3.14 off all orders of chocolate hazelnut hand pies from their website.

Consumers are losing billions to consumer fraud, the largest amount ever. Nina Pineda has the story.

----------

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News