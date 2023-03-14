Open in App
Oak Park, IL
Man sentenced to 30 years in prison in 2015 shooting of off-duty Oak Park officer

5 days ago

A man charged in the 2015 shooting of an off-duty Oak Park police officer was sentenced to 30 years in prison Tuesday.

Prosecutors said David Bush and another man tried to rob the officer at his Roseland home.

The officer fired his own gun, but was hit with several rounds by the offenders. He survived the attack.

2 charged in shooting of off-duty Oak Park police officer

Charges against Bush include numerous counts of attempted murder and attempted armed robbery. He was convicted in October.

Another man, Taiwan McNeal pleaded guilty to attempted armed robbery and was sentenced to eight years.
