Martin Odegaard Named 2023 Premier League Player Of The Year At London Football Awards

The Arsenal captain pipped the likes of Tottenham's Harry Kane, Brentford's Ivan Toney and Fulham's Aleksandar Mitrovic to win the award.

Martin Odegaard won the Premier League Player of the Year prize at the 2023 London Football Awards on Monday night.

Fellow Gunners star Bukayo Saka had also been nominated.

Saka, 21, picked up the Young Player of the Year award on Monday.

Odegaard has started in 26 of Arsenal's 27 games in the EPL this season.

Saka has started in all of them.

Odegaard has returned 10 goals and six assists in his 26 starts, while Saka has recorded 10 goals and nine assists.

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard pictured celebrating a goal during a 3-0 win at Fulham on Sunday IMAGO/Pro Sports Images/Nigel Keene

Mikel Arteta was named as the Manager of the Year after masterminding Arsenal's surprising title challenge.

Gunners stopper Aaron Ramsdale won the Goalkeeper of the Year prize, after keeping 12 clean sheets in 27 EPL games this season.

Sam Kerr won the FA Women's Super League Player of the Year award, while Chelsea teammate Lauren James won the Women's Young Player of the Year gong.

Tottenham forward Son Heung-min won the Goal of the Season prize for his first strike of a hat-trick during a 6-2 win over Leicester in September 2022.

London Football Awards 2023: Full List Of Winners