Some roadways throughout Miami Valley are currently hazardous due to the snowfall and freezing conditions Tuesday morning.

The National Weather Service put out a Winter Weather Advisory at around 5:50 a.m., cautioning drivers to drive slowly and carefully. Authorities warn of slick road conditions due to the moisture freezing over and the decreased visibility from the snowfall.

The Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 8 a.m. today.

Law enforcement agencies throughout Miami Valley are reporting crashes:

Highway Incidents

[10:51 a.m.] I-75 SB near Needmore Road: Right shoulder is blocked due to crash.

Right shoulder is blocked due to crash. [9:11 a.m.] US-35 WB beyond I-675: Lanes reopened.

Lanes reopened. [9:11 a.m.] I-75 SB beyond SR-571: Lanes reopened.

Lanes reopened. [9:11 a.m.] I-70 WB beyond Dayton International Airport Access Road: Lanes reopened.

[8:36 a.m.] I-71 NB near Wilmington Road: All lanes closed.

All lanes closed. [8:35 a.m.] I-675 SB beyond Yellow Springs Road: Right shoulder is blocked due to crash.

[8:28 a.m.] I-75 NB on ramp to I-675: Expect lane closures due to crash.

[8:08 a.m.] US-35 WB near South Smithville Road (Dayton)

[7:36 a.m.] US-35 EB near Woodman Drive (Riverside)

[7:28 a.m.] I-75 SB at Main Street on ramp (Dayton)

[7:22 a.m.] SR-49 SB near Wolf Creek Pike (Trotwood)

[7:16 a.m.] I-70 WB near North Diamond Mill Road (Clayton)

[7:04 a.m.] I-70 WB near Crestway Drive (Clayton)

[6:56 a.m.] SR-49 NB near Wolf Creek Pike (Trotwood)

[6:14 a.m.] US-35 WB at South Gettysburg Avenue off ramp (Dayton)

[6:07 a.m.] US-35 SB near South Keowee Street (Dayton)

[5:56 a.m.] I-75 NB near Dryden Road (Moraine)

[5:51 a.m.] US-35 WB near Woodman Drive (Riverside)

[5:46 a.m.] I-675 NB near Alex Bell Road (Washington Township)

[5:40 a.m.] US-35 WB near Livingston Avenue (Dayton)

[5:40 a.m.] US-35 WB at I-75 (Dayton)

Street Incidents

[10:46 a.m.] North Gettysburg Avenue and North James H McGee Boulevard (Dayton)

[10:40 a.m.] 2100 block of North Main Street (Dayton)

[10:00 a.m.] North Gettysburg Avenue and Hoover Avenue (Dayton)

[9:06 a.m.] 1900 block of Riverside Drive (Dayton)

[8:58 a.m.] Manning Road and Soldiers Home Miamisburg Road (Miamisburg)

[8:53 a.m.] Engle Road and Old Springfield Road (Butler Township)

[8:51 a.m.] Needmore Road and North Dixie Drive (Harrison Township)

[8:49 a.m.] Riverside Drive and Redwood Avenue (Dayton)

[8:49 a.m.] 1400 block of Albritton Drive (Dayton)

[8:47 a.m.] 6700 block of Hoke Road (Clayton)

[8:39 a.m.] Miamisburg Centerville Road and Leona Lane (Washington Township)

[8:35 a.m.] Philadelphia Drive and Turner Road (Harrison Township)

[8:33 a.m.] 2600 block of East Third Street (Dayton)

[8:31 a.m.] 6800 block of Hoke Road (Englewood)

[8:30 a.m.] West Fairview Avenue and North Main Street (Dayton)

[8:25 a.m.] 2900 block of Catalpa Drive (Harrison Township)

[8:25 a.m.] Hoke Road and Westbrook Road (Clayton)

[8:22 a.m.] 1500 block of Patterson Road (Dayton)

[8:17 a.m.] 400 block of East Whipp Road (Washington Township)

[8:15 a.m.] West Fairview Avenue and Cherry Drive (Dayton)

[8:15 a.m.] Little Richmond Road and Guenther Road (Trotwood)

[8:13 a.m.] West National Road and Union Airpark Boulevard

[8:09 a.m.] Westbrook Road and Crestway Drive (Clayton)

[8:09 a.m.] 4300 block of Burkhardt Avenue

[8:04 a.m.] Old Troy Pike and Johannsen Avenue (Huber Heights)

[7:57 a.m.] Bierce Avenue and South Jersey Street (Dayton)

[7:52 a.m.] West Alex Road and Paragon Road (Washington Township)

[7:52 a.m.] Olive Road and Westford Road (Trotwood)

[7:50 a.m.] 7700 block of Dog Leg Road (Butler Township)

[7:48 a.m.] Wolf Creek Pike and Little Richmond Road (Harrison Township)

[7:45 a.m.] Wagner Ford Road and North Dixie Drive (Harrison Township)

[7:43 a.m.] Brandt Pike and Kitridge Road (Washington Township)

[7:36 a.m.] West Alex Bell Road and McEwen Road (Washington Township)

[7:36 a.m.] South Gebhart Church Road and Belvo Road (Miamisburg)

[7:35 a.m.] 1700 block of Woodman Drive (Dayton)

[7:33 a.m.] Manning Road and Weaver Road (German Township)

[7:32 a.m.] Little Richmond Road and Guenther Road (Dayton

[7:32 a.m.] Linden Avenue and Xenia Avenue (Dayton)

[7:29 a.m.] Atchison Road and Nutt Road (Washington Township)

[7:28 a.m.] West Siebenthaler Avenue and Odlin Avenue (Dayton)

[7:27 a.m.] Manning Road and Weaver Road (Jefferson Township)

[7:27 a.m.] 300 block of Firwood Road (Dayton)

[7:25 a.m.] Salem Avenue and Westbrook Road (Trotwood)

[7:25 a.m.] Stanley Avenue and Webster Street (Dayton)

[7:25 a.m.] Salem Avenue and Olive Road (Trotwood)

[7:21 a.m.] West Alex Bell Road and Mad River Road (Washington Township)

[7:17 a.m.] West Social Row Road and Yankee Street (Washington Township)

[7:14 a.m.] Kettering Boulevard and Springboro Pike (Moraine)

[7:10 a.m.] 6700 block of Garber Road (Clayton)

[7:10 a.m.] South Gebhart Church Road and Belvo Road (Miamisburg)

[7:09 a.m.] West Third Street and North Gettysburg Avenue (Dayton)

[7:07 a.m.] Union Road and Old Salem Road (Clayton)

[7:07 a.m.] 5100 block of Wolf Creek Pike (Trotwood)

[7:07 a.m.] 6900 block of Munger Road (Washington Township)

[7:04 a.m.] 7700 block of Dog Leg Road (Butler Township)

[7:01 a.m.] North Main Street and Richard Street (Miamisburg)

[7:00 a.m.] Clyo Road and East Spring Valley Pike (Washington Township)

[6:59 a.m.] West National Road and Frederick Pike

[6:57 a.m.] Kettering Boulevard and Springboro Pike (Moraine)

[6:57 a.m.] Ridge Avenue and Riverside Drive (Dayton)

[6:53 a.m.] Ridge Avenue and Riverside Drive (Dayton)

[6:52 a.m.] North Main Street and Garber Road (Clayton)

[6:50 a.m.] Huffman Avenue and Belpre Place

[6:48 a.m.] Lightner Road and North Dixie Drive (Butler Township)

[6:46 a.m.] Philadelphia Drive and Cornell Drive (Dayton)

[6:42 a.m.] 4400 block of North Union Road (Trotwood)

[6:42 a.m.] 4600 block of North Union Road (Trotwood)

[6:41 a.m.] 5600 block of Frederick Pike (Harrison Township)

[6:40 a.m.] 2300 block of West Dorothy Lane (Moraine)

[6:38 a.m.] West Dorothy Lane and Elbee Road (Moraine)

[6:38 a.m.] Wayne Avenue and Wilmington Avenue (Dayton)

[6:37 a.m.] East Spring Valley Pike and Clyo Road (Washington Township)

[6:33 a.m.] 5700 block of Far Hills Avenue (Washington Township)

[6:33 a.m.] 6000 block of Fishburg Road (Huber Heights)

[6:32 a.m.] 1700 block of Woodman Road (Dayton)

[6:30 a.m.] Stanley Avenue and Kuntz Road (Dayton)

[6:29 a.m.] Far Hills Avenue and East Whipp Road (Washington Township)

[6:26 a.m.] Cumberland Avenue and Salem Avenue (Dayton)

[6:24 a.m.] West Siebenthaler Avenue and Catalpa Drive (Harrison Township)

[6:20 a.m.] North Dixie Road and Old Springfield Road (Butler Township)

[6:17 a.m.] Springboro Pike and West Stroop Road (Moraine)

[6:16 a.m.] Turner Road and Philadelphia Driver (Harrison Township)

[6:16 a.m.] East Third Street and North Main Street (Dayton)

[6:16 a.m.] West Fairview Avenue and Wheatley Avenue (Dayton)

[6:15 a.m.] Philadelphia Drive and Marlay Road (Harrison Township)

[6:14 a.m.] 2700 block of West Dorothy Lane (Moraine)

[6:14 a.m.] 2900 block of East Third Street (Dayton)

[6:05 a.m.] East Third Street and North Delmar Avenue (Dayton)

[6:05 a.m.] Patterson Road and Wilmington Avenue (Dayton)

[6:04 a.m.] Frederick Pike and Jackson Road (Union)

[5:59 a.m.] South Diamond Mill Road and Mile Road (Jackson Township)

[5:58 a.m.] Bridgewater Road and East National Road (Huber Heights)

[5:57 a.m.] 7300 block of Westbrook Road (Clayton)

[5:55 a.m.] Dog Leg Road and Union Air Park Boulevard (Union)

[5:54 a.m.] Needmore Road and North Dixie Drive (Harrison Township}

[5:54 a.m.] US-35 WB east of Keowee Street (Dayton)

[5:53 a.m.] South Smithville Road and Burkhardt Avenue (Dayton)

[5:53 a.m.] Linden Avenue and South Smithville Road (Dayton)

[5:18 a.m.] 8200 block of Frederick Pike (Butler Township)

We will update this page as more traffic incidents get reported.