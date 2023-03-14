Wintry showers through evening; colder conditions tomorrow

NOW: Wet and wintry showers linger tonight as temps remain in the low-30s with gusts of cold wind.

NEXT: Drying out on Wednesday with cold and windy conditions.

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Darryl Green says New York City will continue to see wintry showers through tonight. Wednesday is looking to have dry and cold conditions.

Tonight: Very cold with gusty winds, and a chance of snow showers/flurries, lows from the low- to mid-30s.

Wednesday: Partial clearing and gusty winds, highs from the low- to mid-40s with gusts to 40 mph.

Thursday: A cool breeze with a mix of sun and clouds, highs around the mid-50s.

Friday (St. Patrick’s Day): Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers, highs from the low- to mid-50s.

Saturday: A chance of morning showers followed by a partly sunny afternoon, highs from the upper-40s to the low-50s.

Sunday: A chilly mix of sun and clouds, highs from the low- to mid-40s with potential gusts to 30 mph.