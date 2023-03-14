Open in App
New York City, NY
See more from this location?
News 12

Wintry showers through evening; colder conditions tomorrow

By News 12 Staff,

4 days ago

NOW: Wet and wintry showers linger tonight as temps remain in the low-30s with gusts of cold wind.

NEXT: Drying out on Wednesday with cold and windy conditions.

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Darryl Green says New York City will continue to see wintry showers through tonight. Wednesday is looking to have dry and cold conditions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e96BK_0lIBzto900https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qIGou_0lIBzto900

Tonight: Very cold with gusty winds, and a chance of snow showers/flurries, lows from the low- to mid-30s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZcLso_0lIBzto900https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ONyyd_0lIBzto900

Wednesday: Partial clearing and gusty winds, highs from the low- to mid-40s with gusts to 40 mph.

Thursday: A cool breeze with a mix of sun and clouds, highs around the mid-50s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Mqw5h_0lIBzto900

Friday (St. Patrick’s Day): Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers, highs from the low- to mid-50s.

Saturday: A chance of morning showers followed by a partly sunny afternoon, highs from the upper-40s to the low-50s.

Sunday: A chilly mix of sun and clouds, highs from the low- to mid-40s with potential gusts to 30 mph.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YAwks_0lIBzto900
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local New York City, NY newsLocal New York City, NY
Cold Sunday in New York City before sunny and warm Monday
New York City, NY2 hours ago
NYC Snow Storm Alert: Prepare for Possible Foot of Snow in Affected Areas
New York City, NY3 days ago
Former ballerina with rare disorder set to participate in NYC Half Marathon
New York City, NY1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Storm causes spinouts, crashes and road closures in Orange County
Woodbury, NY4 days ago
Wantagh neighborhood urges local leaders to help put an end to overnight construction lasting several days
Wantagh, NY2 days ago
Closure Scheduled For Portion Of Long Island Highway
Hempstead, NY2 days ago
Roller hockey tournament in Central Islip honors late FDNY firefighter Billy Moon
Islip, NY8 hours ago
NYC residents may soon need permits to park their cars in their neighborhoods
New York City, NY1 day ago
East Orange condo residents say conditions have improved since News 12 report, but problems remain
East Orange, NJ22 hours ago
Beloved Brooklyn bakery faces closure amid COVID-19 pandemic struggles
Brooklyn, NY1 day ago
15-year-old has been missing in the Bronx since Tuesday
Bronx, NY21 hours ago
Bloody Mary Festival hits Brooklyn for 7th year
Brooklyn, NY1 day ago
Fire burning on 18th floor of hotel on Upper East Side
Manhattan, NY3 days ago
Don’t Answer Calls From These Area Codes In New York
New York City, NY16 hours ago
Worker beaten with 'wet floor' sign as group 'flash robs' Manhattan 7-Eleven
Manhattan, NY1 day ago
Irish pride takes to the streets for NYC St. Patrick's Day Parade
New York City, NY1 day ago
Lane Closures To Affect I-684 In North Salem
North Salem, NY3 days ago
Restaurant that opened during peak of COVID-19 pandemic celebrates its recovery
Brooklyn, NY1 day ago
State budget proposal would charge residents to park on their neighborhood streets
New York City, NY22 hours ago
Authorities: Crash between SUV, tractor-trailer on Jericho Turnpike prompts road closures in Elwood
Elwood, NY14 hours ago
Rats invade stove near pregnant NYC woman’s bedroom
New York City, NY1 day ago
Shiny new NYC subway already defiled by vagrants, druggies, scofflaws
New York City, NY12 hours ago
The dance between Manhattan and Brooklyn rents, following New Yorkers on the move, & more
Brooklyn, NY1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy