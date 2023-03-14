VIDEO: Dave Meltzer & Bryan Alvarez discuss Omos-Lesnar segment from WWE Raw

Meltzer & Alvarez discuss the confrontation between Omos and Lesnar.

Brock Lesnar and Omos had one spot. It didn’t exactly work.

Bryan Alvarez and Dave Meltzer discussed the segment between Lesnar and Omos on Raw Tuesday morning on Wrestling Observer Radio. The spot was supposed to have Omos take Lesnar and throw him over the top rope to the floor. However, it did not go according to plan, causing the spot to look sloppy in execution.

“They did a replay of this later and managed to make it look like it worked, which was pretty impressive, but it did not work live,” Alvarez said.

Both noted that the crowd were interested in the segment at first, but it died as soon as they shook hands and the spot went down.

“It actually kind of made me more excited for the match,” Alvarez said, “because I just have to see this. Like, what in God’s name is going to happen in this match.”

Meltzer noted that it can’t be as bad as one of the worst matches of last year.

“Look, last year’s WrestleMania had Vince McMahon and Pat McAfee,” Meltzer said. “And I just don’t believe we’re going to see a match worse than that.”