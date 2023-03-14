Best non-DT free agents still available for the Browns to target
By Cory Kinnan,
7 days ago
The Cleveland Browns left the first day of NFL free agency with three key signings. They started the party by re-signing center Ethan Pocic to a three-year deal, then landed pass rusher Ogbonnia Okoronkwo to a three-year deal, then finally landed a big-time defensive tackle in Dalvin Tomlinson on a big four-year deal. For a team looking to compete in 2023 and get back into the playoffs, however, the Browns still have holes on their roster to address.
Who are the best non-defensive tackles left on the board? We take a look here as the Browns may look at tight end, wide receiver, another defensive end, and a safety.
Comments / 0