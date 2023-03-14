Thousands without power in Mass. as long-duration nor’easter moves through New England

Thousands are without power in Massachusetts as a long-duration nor’easter moves through New England.

According to MEMA over 43,000 Massachusetts customers are in the dark as of 8:30 a.m.

The outages are mainly in western and central Massachusetts which are expected to get the most amount of snow.

Yesterday, Eversource announced that they were expecting widespread outages and to get ready for a wild and potentially dark, cold ride. Some areas will get hit with wet, sticky snow — the kind that clings to limbs.

“We have a fleet of vehicles with about 100 line trucks,” said Craig Hallstrom, president of Regional Electric Operations for Eversource. “Because of the heavy, wet snow, and the winds, we expect a lot of tree damage, so we hired 500 tree crews.”

Eversource has been tracking the potential for this storm since last week — and made preparations.

“Anything over 20, 30 miles per hour will usually end up breaking some of the weaker limbs,” said Leo Simkins, a certified arborist and owner of Simkins Tree Service. “Long duration storm, we may not be able to go out and clean it up until the next day, when winds die down.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

