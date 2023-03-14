Police searching for driver involved in a road rage shooting incident in Detroit

Detroit police are searching for a Brown Yukon with no plates and at least one other suspect involved in a shootout on the city's east side. The police believe the incident started with a car crash that escalated to a road rage fight, and when DPD officers intervened, they were shot at.

The incident happened near 7 Mile and Sherwood. Officials say two DPD officers spotted two SUVs involved in what seemed to be a road rage fight. Detroit Police Chief James White says once the officers responded, both vehicles sped off.

The officers then chased one suspect, who was driving a white Expedition with New York plates. During the pursuit, the suspect crashed into another car and when officers approached the vehicle, the suspect opened fire.

"The officers take cover-return fire striking the suspect once. We believe we are looking at whether the suspect was actually struck in the shootout earlier," Chief White said.

The officers were not hurt, but the police say the injured suspect also has a warrant out for drug trafficking in Kansas City.

"We are looking for one car. Unknown on number of suspects right now, and we may be looking for an additional suspect from the Expedition. The white Expedition that cracked up our officers. We think we have multiple occupants," he said.

Currently, DPD is combing through green light cameras and body cam footage to identify the suspects. They're asking anyone who may have information about the incident to call 1-800-CRIME-STOPPERS.