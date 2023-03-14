Open in App
Cleveland, OH
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Browns to give DI Dalvin Tomlinson a four-year, $57 million deal. Grade: B

By Doug Farrar,

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ECvl5_0lIBlor800

The 2022 Cleveland Browns ranked 28th in Football Outsiders’ Defensive Adjusted Line Yards metric. They ranked 29th in running back yards allowed per carry (5.00), and they were near the bottom of the league in most situations that would indicate serious problems with one’s interior defensive line. So, they went out and got former Minnesota Vikings defensive lineman Dalvin Tomlinson on a four-year, $57 million deal with $27.5 million guaranteed.

The Vikings’ defense was a much bigger disaster in most areas last season, ranking 27th overall in DVOA, 26th against the pass, and 19th against the run, but the list of people to blame for that (starting with former defensive coordinator Ed Donatell) should not include Tomlinson, who had his most productive season as a pass-rusher and run-stopper in 2022. Most human beings his size (6-foot-3 and a conservative 325 pounds) move to and through the pocket the way he does.

In 2022, Tomlinson was good for three sacks, seven quarterback hits, and 20 quarterback hurries in 348 pass-rushing snaps, and he had 26 stops in 256 run defense reps. He’s never had more than 658 snaps in a season though six years with the Vikings and Giants, so there is a rotational aspect to his game, but when Tomlinson is on the field for your defense, your defense is simply better.

This sack of Aaron Rodgers in Week 17 was just bad news for Packers right guard Jon Runyan Jr. for a couple of reasons: First, the Vikings were in a bear front with the defensive tackles to the outside shoulders of the guard, which forces one-on-ones. Second, Runyan had to deal with Tomlinson’s evil combination of stack-and-shed power, and quickness around the blocker when he’s beaten.

And if you’re trying a slide game to get your running back going against Tomlinson, you need to watch for his ability to penetrate on the move. Saquon Barkley of the Giants discovered that in the wild-card round on this three-yard loss.

This contract is a shade rich if Tomlinson continues to be a rotational guy, but there’s no denying his excellence when he’s on the field.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Cleveland, OH newsLocal Cleveland, OH
Report: Browns 'haven't closed door' on possible Jerry Jeudy trade
Denver, CO3 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Cam Newton responds to Shannon Sharpe calling him a 'random'
Charlotte, NC7 hours ago
Tyler Lockett reacts to Seahawks releasing Al Woods
Seattle, WA9 hours ago
Buffalo Bills release former Georgia WR after five years
Buffalo, NY2 days ago
Look: Cheerleader Going Viral During NCAA Tournament
Logan, UT2 days ago
24 former Chiefs players who are still free agents
Kansas City, MO15 hours ago
Mock trade negotiation for Aaron Rodgers with Jets Wire
Green Bay, WI10 hours ago
4 players who could make sense for Chiefs in next wave of free agency
Kansas City, MO16 hours ago
NFL Network analyst trolls Steelers with new mock draft
Pittsburgh, PA1 hour ago
Giants offered Julian Love more than Seahawks gave him during 2022 season
Seattle, WA10 hours ago
Cowboys land Michigan DT at No. 26 in Daniel Jeremiah's new mock draft
Dallas, TX5 hours ago
Free agent DL Calais Campbell slated to visit NFC team
Baltimore, MD5 hours ago
Former Steeler Ben Roethlisberger said he considered comeback with 49ers
Pittsburgh, PA3 hours ago
Ken Griffey Jr. set to be fourth-highest paid player by Reds in 2023
Cincinnati, OH1 day ago
Are Chiefs involved in trade talks for Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins?
Kansas City, MO12 hours ago
Former Georgia WR signs deal with Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis, IN9 hours ago
Steelers CB James Pierre signs one-year contract
Pittsburgh, PA2 hours ago
Adam Thielen's new contract with Panthers puts Vikings request for pay cut to shame
Minneapolis, MN2 days ago
One massive piece still missing from Cowboys’ 2023 roster
Dallas, TX11 hours ago
Ravens named as a top landing spot for two big-name WRs by Bleacher Report
Baltimore, MD1 day ago
Steelers top brass attends Iowa State pro day
Pittsburgh, PA1 hour ago
One underrated factor to keep in mind about Orlando Brown's Bengals fit
Cincinnati, OH3 hours ago
Eagles reload in the trenches in Mel Kiper's post free agency mock draft
Philadelphia, PA13 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy