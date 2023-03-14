Open in App
Clayton County, GA
See more from this location?
WSB Radio

Ex-Clayton County sheriff Victor Hill sentenced to 18 months in federal prison

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ARTnD_0lIBjKmi00

ATLANTA — A controversial sheriff convicted of violating detainees’ rights learned his sentencing in federal court for civil rights violations.

A jury found former Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill guilty on six counts back in October. On Tuesday, a judge sentenced Hill to 18 months in federal prison.

He will also have six years of supervised release and must complete community service. Federal prosecutors had recommended up to four years in prison.

Hill was the sheriff in Clayton County for nearly 15 years before he was indicted and suspended in 2021.

A year later, Hill was found guilty of using unreasonable force and violating inmates’ constitutional rights by strapping them down and leaving them in restraint chairs inside the Clayton County jail, sometimes for hours.

Under federal law, the chair can only be used if detainees are at risk of harming themselves or others.

After four days of deliberations, jurors found that Hill caused physical pain and bodily injury to six men. The jury found him not guilty on a seventh case.

The prosecution used video of the incidents and testimony from the victims to convince the jury.

“This isn’t Court TV. This is something that actually happened personally to me,” one of the victims said.

Hill’s defense attorney Drew Findling told WSB after the verdict that they plan to fight the decision and free Hill.

“You can rest assured that this case on behalf of Victor Hill will be appealed and I can imagine and we collectively can imagine that like in other cases…the case will be reversed.”

Two months after the verdict, the state of Georgia revoked the law enforcement certification for Hill. Under Georgia law and POST rules, an officer is not allowed to continue in that capacity with a felony conviction.

A special election is scheduled for March 21 to elect Hill’s replacement as sheriff. Early voting runs through March 17.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Georgia State newsLocal Georgia State
Man sentenced to 60 years in prison for largest heroin bust ever in Cherokee County
Woodstock, GA7 hours ago
Jonesboro Man Sentenced for Federal Hate Crime for Racially-Motivated Shootings
Jonesboro, GA1 day ago
Georgia man who hoped to kill Arab and Black people gets 20 years
Jonesboro, GA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Ex-officer charged in Susana Morales' death to ask judge for bond
Doraville, GA3 days ago
Atlanta murder suspect denied resources after years in jail
Atlanta, GA4 days ago
Man drives into Fulton County vape shop after getting angry they asked for ID
Milton, GA7 hours ago
Fourth suspect in Douglasville party shooting arrested after three others identified
Douglasville, GA3 days ago
Police: Man arguing with girlfriend shot by neighbor at Vinings apartment
Atlanta, GA3 days ago
A job well done! Marietta K-9 retires after 7 years of service
Marietta, GA6 hours ago
Man arrested 15-years after a missing 19-year-old was found in a Ga. lake
Chatsworth, GA3 days ago
Woman arrested after trashing Dairy Queen, waving pink pistol and threatening to shoot
Newnan, GA1 day ago
Arrest made after man found shot to death near funeral home in SW Atlanta
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Newnan couple sentenced for Paycheck Protection Program fraud
Newnan, GA4 days ago
Impaired driver charged after deadly fiery crash in Cobb County
Lawrenceville, GA1 day ago
‘It was a gang hit’ 4th arrest made in deadly Douglasville house party shooting
Douglasville, GA4 days ago
Man gets 25-year prison term without parole for conviction in molestation case
Athens, GA5 days ago
Bond is Set for Corey Slaughter – Charged with 2021 Murder of 25 Year Old Woman
Acworth, GA5 days ago
25 arrested for violent ‘gang war,’ 1 suspect on the run, Gwinnett police say
Duluth, GA4 days ago
Fulton County to file complaint against Atlanta Medical Center over closing 2 hospitals
Atlanta, GA3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy