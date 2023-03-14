Open in App
Greenville, SC
WSPA 7News

Pi Day deal offer at Buttermilk Sky Pie in Greenville

By Christine Scarpelli,

7 days ago

Greenville, S.C. (WSPA)- March 14 is affectionately known as Pi Day and locally-owned Buttermilk Sky Pies in Greenville has a way you can celebrate.

March 14 is also Albert Einstein‘s birthday, a way many teachers tie in science, technology, math, engineering and the arts to this celebration.

Suzanne Keim, owner of Buttermilk Sky Pies said she has many schools surprise teachers with pies. Corporate businesses also treat employees on this day.

Keim said she has a deal today, buy 3 4-inch pies for $14, The pies can be any combination of the 10 flavors.

Buttermilk Sky pie is located at 2222 Augusta St #9.

Call (864) 729-8555 for orders.

