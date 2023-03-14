Lennar Likely To Report Lower Quarterly Earnings; Here's A Look At Recent Price Target Changes By The Most Accurate Analysts

Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN ) is expected to release earnings for the first quarter ended Feb. 28, 2023 after the closing bell on March 14, 2023.

Analysts expect the company to post quarterly earnings at $1.55 per share, down from $1.69 per share in the year-ago period. The company’s revenue might come in at $5.93 billion.

Lennar shares rose 1.6% to close at $98.96 on Monday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let’s have a look at how Benzinga’s most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Citigroup analyst Anthony Pettinari maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $103 to $113 on Dec. 19, 2022. This analyst sees over 14% upside in the company’s stock and has an accuracy rate of 77%.

analyst Anthony Pettinari maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $103 to $113 on Dec. 19, 2022. This analyst sees over 14% upside in the company’s stock and has an accuracy rate of 77%. Keybanc analyst Kenneth Zener maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $100 to $110 on Dec. 16, 2022. This analyst sees around 11% upside in the company’s stock and has an accuracy rate of 70%.

analyst Kenneth Zener maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $100 to $110 on Dec. 16, 2022. This analyst sees around 11% upside in the company’s stock and has an accuracy rate of 70%. JP Morgan analyst Michael Rehaut maintained a Neutral rating and boosted the price target from $73 to $97 on Nov. 22, 2022. This analyst sees around 2% downside in the company’s stock and has an accuracy rate of 72%.

analyst Michael Rehaut maintained a Neutral rating and boosted the price target from $73 to $97 on Nov. 22, 2022. This analyst sees around 2% downside in the company’s stock and has an accuracy rate of 72%. B of A Securities analyst Rafe Jadrosich upgraded the stock from Underperform to Neutral and boosted the price target from $92 to $102 on Jan. 11, 2023. This analyst sees around 3% upside in the company’s stock and has an accuracy rate of 67%.

analyst Rafe Jadrosich upgraded the stock from Underperform to Neutral and boosted the price target from $92 to $102 on Jan. 11, 2023. This analyst sees around 3% upside in the company’s stock and has an accuracy rate of 67%. RBC Capital analyst Mike Dahl downgraded the stock from Sector Perform to Underperform and cut the price target from $79 to $76 on Jan. 13, 2023. This analyst sees around 23% downside in the company’s stock and has an accuracy rate of 64%.

