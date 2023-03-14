Volkswagen Plans To Invest €180B Over Five Years In Most Attractive Profit Pools & Regions

- Volkswagen AG (OTC: VWAGY ) group plans to invest €180 billion between 2023 – 2027 in the most attractive profit pools, particularly in its battery strategy.
- With the investment, the automaker plans to grow its presence in the North America region, increasing the competitiveness in digitalization and products in China.
- About 68% of the investment will flow into the future fields of digitization and electrification.
- A major reason for the investment increase is the up to €15 billion ringfenced for the construction of cell factories by the battery start-up PowerCo and upfront expenditures for securing raw materials as part of the implementation of the battery strategy.
- Volkswagen reported an operating profit before special items of €22.5 billion, representing an increase of 12.5% year-on-year.
- Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV) deliveries for FY22 jumped 26%.
- The increase in earnings across all brand groups was driven by improved mix, mainly through Premium and Sport brand groups and a stronger Volume brand group.
- Price Action : VWAGY shares closed higher by 0.03% at $18.33 on Monday.
