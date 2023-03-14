Volkswagen Plans To Invest €180B Over Five Years In Most Attractive Profit Pools & Regions

Volkswagen AG (OTC: VWAGY ) group plans to invest €180 billion between 2023 – 2027 in the most attractive profit pools, particularly in its battery strategy.

(OTC: VWAGY ) group plans to invest €180 billion between 2023 – 2027 in the most attractive profit pools, particularly in its battery strategy. With the investment, the automaker plans to grow its presence in the North America region, increasing the competitiveness in digitalization and products in China.

About 68% of the investment will flow into the future fields of digitization and electrification.

A major reason for the investment increase is the up to €15 billion ringfenced for the construction of cell factories by the battery start-up PowerCo and upfront expenditures for securing raw materials as part of the implementation of the battery strategy.

Volkswagen reported an operating profit before special items of €22.5 billion, representing an increase of 12.5% year-on-year.

Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV) deliveries for FY22 jumped 26%.

The increase in earnings across all brand groups was driven by improved mix, mainly through Premium and Sport brand groups and a stronger Volume brand group.

VWAGY shares closed higher by 0.03% at $18.33 on Monday.

: VWAGY shares closed higher by 0.03% at $18.33 on Monday. Photo Via Company

