Putin's 'Poisoned' Chechen Warlord Kadyrov Resurfaces, Asks For Permission To 'Boast A Bit'

Ramzan Kadyrov, the head of Russia’s Chechen region, is seen in a recent video sitting with President Vladimir Putin.

What Happened: The Chechen warlord is seen appraising Putin of various developments in the region out of prepared notes. Kadyrov asks Putin for his permission to “boast a bit.”

Francis Scarr, a digital journalist at BBC Monitoring, shared the video on Monday. Scarr says Kadyrov uses the Chechen filler word “don” multiple times in his conversation with Putin.

Scarr noted that Kadyrov encounters difficulties with his Russian pronunciation.

Why It's Important: Earlier in the month, it was reported that Kadyrov was gravely ill with kidney problems and there were concerns that he had been poisoned.

Kadyrov chose a doctor from out of the Chechen Republic over the poisoning concerns, reported The New York Post at the time, citing Kazakh journalist Azamat Maytanov.

Maytanov said, “[Kadyrov] is allegedly very bad and has serious kidney problems.”

Kadyrov is a staunch ally of Putin in the Russia-Ukraine war and reportedly called for the use of low-yield nuclear weapons against Ukraine.

