Caldwell County, NC
CBS 17

Police search for alleged bank robbery North Carolina suspect

By Abby Mittower,

7 days ago

LENOIR, N.C. (WJZY) — Detectives are asking for the public’s help identifying a person they say robbed a bank Monday morning.

On March 13th, police say they were called to the Truist Bank on Mulberry Lane just after 9 a.m. A suspect handed a note to a teller demanding money. The note also stated that he had a gun, but no weapon was seen, detectives claim.

Officials describe the suspect as a short, white man with green eyes wearing all black and a face mask.

Anyone with information is asked to call Caldwell County Crime Stoppers at 828-758-8300. You can stay anonymous and may receive a reward.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

